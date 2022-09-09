Motorola launches Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion and Neo as its premium cell phones in Brazil

It is not news that Motorola has invested heavily in its return to the high-end segment. Now, the company has launched three more phones for the premium segment: the Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo. Among the highlights of the trio are from the world’s first 200 MP camera, to the brand’s exclusive partnership with Pantone. Want to know what they deliver? TudoCelular went to Argentina at the invitation of the brand, to check the details of each one and show you the new products.

Starting with the design, we have a redesigned camera block on these three smartphones, with a modified distribution and a novelty: the edge lights. The feature is a lighting around the module that lights up when the user receives a notification or call. The Ultra and Fusion stand out for their aluminum structure, with a curved screen. The top one still has a matte finish as another bet to make it look even more premium.

The Neo’s main features are its slim and compact look and comfort-oriented footprint. This also debuts Pantone’s partnership with Motorola, bringing four new shades to it. The main one is Very Peri, chosen as the color of the year by the entity in 2022. On the security side, the three provide the user with a fingerprint reader under the screen. The company seems to have adopted this biometric solution for good on its Edge devices.

Motorola has been betting on OLED for the screen of its cell phones, and this trio is no different. All have the display in this material, which stands out for its color calibration and deeper blacks. The Edge 30 Ultra has the largest size at 6.7 inches. The Fusion is not far behind at 6.6 inches, while the Neo is the smallest of the three at 6.3 inches. They come with Full HD+ resolution and provide high fluidity, either with the 144 Hz rate of the two more advanced ones, or with the 120 Hz rate of the most modest. The most advanced still provides the differential of the 360 ​​Hz of the touch sensor, to attract gamers who want low latency in the most complex games.

In terms of sound, the highlight is the presence of stereo sound, with two speakers to enhance user immersion and improve overall power. Another detail here is the Dolby Atmos technology, which mainly serves to give a three-dimensional sound and embody the audio frequencies. As usual, Motorola gave up the physical jack for headphones on these devices. But it still sends a stereo accessory with a USB-C plug in the box, to be compatible with your models.

In the main technical specifications, the only configurations that are similar between the three consist of the presence of 256 GB of internal storage and the support of 5G. The mobile platform used is different for each model. In the Ultra, Motorola preferred the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm’s latest high-end chip. As for the Edge 30 Fusion, the option was for the Snapdragon 888 Plus, the flagship of the previous year. To complete, the Neo has the Snapdragon 695, a model that fits in the mid-range segment.

The Ultra is the only one of the three to offer 12GB of RAM, while the other two are equipped with 8GB. However, the RAM Boost technology promises to compensate for this difference with a virtual memory. On battery power, the three are below the market standard of 5,000 milliamps-hours, but the Ultra’s capacity is the largest of the trio, followed by the Fusion and Neo, respectively. The most premium one still differentiates itself in the charging of 125 Watts, for a whole day of duration with 7 minutes of recharge, but Motorola guarantees that the 68 Watt adapters of the other two provide a full day of autonomy in just 13 minutes at the socket.

They all come out of the box with Android 12 as their operating system, under the My UX interface. In addition to the traditional gestures, Motorola also added the so-called Custom Shortcut, which allows you to open your favorite app with two taps on the back, when the smartphone is unlocked. The Edge 30 Ultra will have three major software updates and four years of security patches. In turn, Fusion and Neo will have two system updates each, in addition to three years of monthly patches.

A novelty in photos is the debut of the 200 MP main camera, in the Ultra variant. This sensor combines 16 pixels into one to form an Ultra Pixel. This lens is the highest resolution in the world to date. The set still has a 50 MP hybrid ultrawide, to also serve as macro; in addition to the 12 MP telephoto lens. On the front, the selfie camera has a resolution of 60 MP.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra camera samples

The Edge 30 Neo provides a 64MP main sensor, while the Fusion comes with a 50MP one. These two contain a 13 MP hybrid ultrawide, to be used as a macro. Neo still takes advantage of this lens for portrait mode, unlike Fusion, which has a dedicated depth lens. These two also resemble each other in the 32 MP Quad Pixel front camera, that is, it unites four pixels into one. In the videos, the trio of new devices from Motorola’s Edge 30 line stands out for the presence of optical image stabilization, to better deal with the shakes. The Ultra version still supports 8K recording. But if you want high quality without taking up so much space, you can opt for 4K with HDR10+.

technical specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra









6.7 inch OLED screen 144 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 GB of internal storage

5G and Wi-Fi 6E support

Biometric reader under the screen

60 MP front camera

Triple rear camera: 200 MP main sensor 50MP ultrawide/macro sensor 12 MP telephoto sensor

4,610 mAh battery 125W fast charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the My UX interface

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion









6.6 inch OLED screen 144 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

256 GB of internal storage

5G support

Biometric reader under the screen

32 MP front camera

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor 13 MP ultrawide/macro sensor depth sensor

4,400mAh battery 68W fast charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the My UX interface

Motorola Edge 30 Neo









6.3 inch OLED screen 120 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

256 GB of internal storage

5G support

Biometric reader under the screen

32 MP front camera

Dual rear camera: 64 MP main sensor 13 MP ultrawide/macro/depth sensor

4020 mAh battery 68W fast charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the My UX interface

















prices and availability





The Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion and Neo are now available in Brazil starting this Thursday, at Motorola’s official stores and retail partners, at suggested prices of R$6,999, R$4,999 and R$3,499, respectively. . So, which one did you like the most? What did you think of the new features brought by the company? Do you plan to buy any in the future? Join us!

