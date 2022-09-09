Musical about Ney Matogrosso overflows the singer’s libertarian figure on stage – 09/08/2022 – Teatro

On stage, a young Ney Matogrosso has his first hand-to-hand clashes with his father, a conservative military man who does not accept the sensitive relationship that his son develops with art and nature.

In parallel, the cast sings “Sangue Latino”, by Secos e Molhados. In the next scene, a group of soldiers experience their first homosexual relationships while they interpret the seductive “Por Debaixo dos Panos”.

These are two of the first scenes that make up “Ney Matogrosso – Homem com H”, a musical that arrives on stage at 033 Rooftop this Friday, the 9th, with the goal of presenting an X-ray of the trajectory of one of the main interpreters of popular music. in Brazil.

With text signed by Emílio Boechat and Marília Toledo, who also signs the direction alongside Fernanda Chamma, the musical is one of the developments of a series of tributes to the 80 years that Matogrosso completed in 2021. The main one, and still unpublished, is a film produced by the same Paris Filmes, which, with its theatrical arm, puts the musical on stage.

“This is the driver of the show. Both the dramaturgy and the scenography were guided by this freedom that Ney always had to be whoever he wanted to be, so we chose to play on the stage with this concept of an amusement park, which transforms, has a slide, a swing, a jungle gym, this kid thing of being what you are”, he explains.

A fan of the artist since childhood, when he saw him as a kind of cartoon, Toledo immersed himself alongside Boechat in the repertoire recorded by the singer over almost 50 years and 37 albums, fishing for songs he considered significant to narrate parts of the character’s life. , in addition to relying on the singer’s own advice.

“He asked us just one thing: that we just tell the truth. So we went after songs that would help narrate this trajectory. His father’s intolerance took him to the aeronautics in Rio, then a friend takes him to the Base Hospital in Brasília , another to sing in a choir and do theater, then he meets Luhli, who introduces him to João Ricardo — and the rest is history.”

To enjoy SP Receive in your email a guide with the cultural program of the capital of São Paulo; open to non-subscribers.

The interpreter’s unorthodox trajectory arrives on the scene in the body of an actor with an equally unusual path. Although he has already given life to Matogrosso in one of the scenes of the musical that told the life of Chacrinha, Renan Mattos had decided to take a break from his career after the pandemic and a second knee operation that, he thought, would take him out of the theatrical market.

However, an invitation from the production made him rethink and face the battery of tests that gave him his first protagonist.

“It’s a responsibility, but it’s also fun, a great pleasure, because I don’t do anything else but listen to Ney. I don’t watch movies anymore, I don’t watch the news, I don’t listen to the radio, all I hear is the Ney, all the videos I see are of him, all the interviews, because I don’t want to make a copy, but I want to absorb it all”, he says.

With a season scheduled until October 30, the musical intends to escape the classic language of the genre, by presenting fragments of Matogrosso’s life, seeking to highlight more specific passages than a complete trajectory.

“Ney is this character that you can’t put in a box, that’s why the musical is like that, he travels through so many different places”, says Fernanda Chamma. “How do you do a choreography, a score for him? You don’t. We try to tell this story in a way that feels like it’s improvised, but it’s not. It’s all very well rehearsed.”