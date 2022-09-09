The student was admitted to the hospital with a severe pain in her stomach and shortly after, the appendicitis crisis was discovered.

the daughter of Gugu Liberato, Marina Liberato, had to undergo surgery in a hurry this Wednesday (7). She had an appendicitis crisis and was hospitalized in the United States, where she lives. The student was admitted to the hospital with a severe pain in her stomach and shortly after, the appendicitis crisis was discovered.

Marina explained on social media how the situation happened: “My belly started to hurt a lot in class. I went to the school infirmary and they saw that I had an infection in my bladder. It wasn’t even that. But they told me to go to the doctor to see if I had appendicitis. This happened. I had my appendix removed, all of that in one day,” he said.

The student commented on the result of the surgery and informed that she is fine: “I had to have the surgery, but it was great. The doctors were super nice. Now I’m recovering. There was a woman there who had her appendix removed and was hospitalized for six days. I caught it early on, so I didn’t have any problems,” he said.

Marina dropped out of school and was taken by staff to the hospital. The 18-year-old moved to the North American country to study Film and TV Production. Currently, she and her brothers, Sofia and João Augustuslive with their mother, the doctor Rose Miriam Di Matteo.