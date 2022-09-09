Nathan Santos, runner-up of Bake Off Brazil, dies at 27 – Zoeira

Nathan Santos, the runner-up of the seventh edition of “Bake Off Brasil”, from SBT, died this Wednesday (7) in Maceió, aged 27. The confectioner was the victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest caused by a severe crisis of anxiety, according to information from the portal In off, of iG.

“It is with great regret that we communicate the death of the unforgettable Nathanael Santos”, lamented the cook’s advice, in a statement on social media.

Nathan’s family now asks for help to get the young man buried. “Nathan Santos’ family asks friends and followers for help with funeral expenses,” they posted on their Instagram account.

Also through the profile, a friend of Nathan gave more details about his death. “What we posted just now is true. We are here at Nathan’s house trying to solve it, trying to solve it to provide our friend with the most dignified wake possible”, she said.

presenter speaks

Through Stories, the show’s presenter, Nadja Haddad, also spoke about the young man’s death.

“I am in disbelief until now. You know that thing that didn’t sink in?”, he asked. “Nathan is full of talent, full of life, young, full of dreams… It’s very difficult to think, to make sure that we lost someone so brilliant, so incredible”, he pointed out.