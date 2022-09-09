Negotiated, Pedrinho says goodbye to America: ‘Even far away, I’ll be with you’

photo: Moor Panda / America Pedrinho, ex-America, during a match against Coritiba, for the Brazilian Championship

Amrica’s offensive highlight this season, striker Pedrinho said goodbye to the club this Thursday (8). The player, who belonged to Red Bull Bragantino and was on loan to Coelho, was sold to Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia, and will not remain in Belo Horizonte.

“Today, I say goodbye to the club where I was very well received and I was able to live great moments and show my football. Thank you, America, for these seven very intense months. I wore this shirt with pride and always tried to honor Coelho on the field. God, I end this cycle by contributing goals and assists, having the honor of playing in the first Libertadores in the club’s history and also helping in this good campaign in the Brazilian.

But I want to leave my sincere thanks to all the guys, all the employees, players, technical commission and board for the day to day we had. I learned a lot from you! Thanks also to the entire American Nation, which had been encouraging me a lot. Here is my affection and my support for America. Even from afar, I will be with you!”published the player.

transaction

The sale of Pedrinho is estimated at 5 million euros (R$ 26 million at current prices). Even if it did not belong to America, the Minas Gerais club is entitled to receive part of the transfer for the “window fee”. According to columnist Jorge Nicola, from Superesportes, Coelho will pocket 5% of the total – 250 thousand euros (about R$ 1.3 million).

America made a proposal to try to “hold” Pedrinho. According to Nicola, Coelho offered to pay 2 million euros for the striker (R$ 10.4 million), but the offer was rejected by Red Bull Bragantino.

Pedrinho leaves America with eight goals scored in 34 games and the team’s top scorer status in 2022. In addition to the balls in the nets, he contributed three assists and good plays from the dribbles, his main characteristic.