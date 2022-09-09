Negotiation with PRIO (PRIO3) does not go ahead, and Petrobras (PETR4) gives up on selling Albacora Oeste – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR4) informed this Thursday (8) that the competitive process for the sale of the Albacore (West Albacore).

According to Petrobras, negotiations with PRIOR (PRIOR3), formerly known as PetroRiodid not advance.

According to the state-owned company, “despite the efforts of both parties, it was not possible to converge on conditions that reflected the valuation of the asset for Petrobras”.

With the end of the competitive divestment process, Albacora will be fully maintained in Petrobras’ portfolio.

Petrobras will continue the Albacora revitalization project, which includes the development of production from the Forno reservoir, located in the pre-salt layer of the asset.

The project foresees the contracting of a new platform of the type FPSO (floating system that produces, stores and transfers Petroleum) to the field, replacing the two production units currently operating in the asset (P 25 and P-31).

In a document sent to the market, Petrobras reinforced that it is committed to its active portfolio management program and to the transparency of the divestment processes.

“In this sense, it is important to point out that Petrobras continues to periodically reassess its portfolio of assets, continuously identifying which ones should be divested and which should be the focus of its investments,” said the company.

Petrobras highlighted that the closing of the Albacora sale process does not affect the ongoing sale of the eastern yellowfin to PRIO. The asset sale contract was signed in April this year.

Petrobras said it remains committed to closing this transaction.

