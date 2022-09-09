New electric Equinox arrives in Brazil in 2024

General Motors presented the Equinox EV – a 100% electric midsize SUV in the US, with a confirmed launch for Brazil in 2024.

The model tends to be one of the most affordable models in the electric SUV category. The price was not specified, but there are indications that it should start at around US$ 30 thousand (R$ 156 thousand), in the North American market.

The model will be sold in two versions initially, with different battery capacity and autonomy of up to 500 km.

The new model complements the brand’s electrified range, which already has the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, and will also have the Blazer EV and Silverado EV.

Despite adopting the name Equinox – a traditional SUV in the Chevrolet range – the Equinox EV is an entirely new project, based on General Motors’ Ultium platform, created from the ground up to be exclusively electric.

This type of engineering approach brings benefits in terms of energy efficiency (greater autonomy) and also space, since the mechanical electrical assembly is much more compact than a combustion system.

The interior features a 100% digital panel and a multimedia system with a 17.7-inch screen.

In terms of assistance systems, the Equinox EV will have the Super Cruise autonomous driving system in the US, which takes the vehicle practically autonomously along compatible roads.

The entry-level Equinox EV comes with front-wheel drive, an 11-inch touchscreen, manually adjustable front seats and a single 213hp electric motor with a torque of 33.5kgfm. Top-of-the-range models will have electric four-wheel drive, an additional electric motor and a total power output of 294 hp and 47.8 Kgfm of torque.

All versions above the base model will have a range of at least 480 km (EPA) in FWD versions, and 448 km (EPA) for e-AWD configurations.

Both configurations feature One-Pedal Driving technology, which allows you to drive the vehicle with just the accelerator, as by reducing pressure on the pedal, the vehicle starts the regenerative braking process to take advantage of the kinetic energy that helps recharge the battery. , optimizing autonomy.

With regard to the charging system, the Equinox EV will be compatible with AC (alternating current) 11.5 kW (AC) home chargers in access models – which allows adding 56 km of estimated range per hour of charging.

More sophisticated versions will be compatible with AC charging (alternating current) at a power of up to 19.2 Kw, allowing to add 85 km of estimated autonomy per hour of charge.

In direct current (DC) fast chargers, the recharging power will be up to 150 Kw, which allows adding approximately 115 km of estimated autonomy in 10 minutes of charging.

GM did not detail the size of the batteries, but the charging times reported and the powers involved allow us to assume that the batteries will have a capacity greater than 100 Kwh.

Chevrolet’s mid-size electric SUV debuts in late 2023 in the United States, with a limited-edition RS version with a sporty finish.

The Equinox EV later arrives in other markets, such as Brazil. Production will be at GM’s plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. Additional details will be available closer to launch.