New premier freezes energy prices after coming to power

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday her measures against the energy crisis, which include a two-year price freeze for households, ending a moratorium on hydraulic fractures and re-examining climate goals. from UK.

The price freeze will save about £1,000 ($1,150) a year for the average family, compared with an 80% increase in the tariff cap due on Oct. replacement for Boris Johnson.

Companies and institutions such as schools and hospitals will receive “equivalent aid for six months”, she told some deputies, who interrupted her several times during her speech.

“It’s time to be bold. We face an energy crisis (…) and these interventions will come at a cost”, he warned, however, after having dodged the opposition’s questions the previous day about how it thinks about funding policies that should increase Britain’s already very high public debt.

The government will pay energy companies the difference in price, Truss replied, without providing a figure on how much the Treasury can spend: she expects Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng to present a budget this month.

Path to carbon neutrality

Truss, a former executive at oil giant Shell, who during her campaign to become the new leader of the Conservative Party championed ultra-liberal policies, spoke out strongly against imposing more taxes on energy companies to help families.

Measures announced on Wednesday also include temporarily lifting energy taxes meant to fund the transition to carbon neutrality, which the UK has pledged to achieve by 2050 with a trajectory Truss said he wanted to re-examine.

Guaranteeing to be “fully committed” to the idea of ​​reaching zero net CO2 emissions by that date, the new prime minister explained that she wants to ensure that this does not involve an excessive burden on companies and consumers.

Truss did not specify how much the total package will cost, which several British media outlets estimate at 150 billion pounds.

That figure is more than double the £70bn that was spent to pay the salaries of employees who were out of work during the pandemic lockdowns.

It also represents a drastic change from Truss’s campaign, which described public aid as a useless “palliative” to solve underlying problems.

But the situation became untenable in the face of rising cost of living. Environmentalists, NGOs and unions have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if something is not done about it.

The UK is very dependent on the price of gas, which has multiplied sevenfold in a year, mainly due to supply problems with the war in Ukraine.

Truss also announced the creation of a £40bn fund with the Bank of England to ensure liquidity for energy providers in the face of global market volatility.

More hydrocarbon extraction

The head of government and the new finance minister assured that, despite its cost, the policy will have “substantial benefits” for a British economy on the brink of recession, with inflation already above 10% and expected to reach 14% by the end. of the year.

Truss and Kwarteng said in a statement that the new measures would reduce inflation by between four and five percentage points.

Paul Dales of Capital Economics says this should “reduce inflation and limit the extent of the recession, but it will cause interest rates and government debt to rise.”

The prime minister also announced an increase in permits for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea and an end to a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, a controversial method of extracting fossil fuel that has until now been banned in the UK.

The construction of nuclear power plants and the production of renewable energy will also be promoted.

“Decades of short-term thinking on energy issues” and the inability to secure its supply have made the UK, which relies heavily on gas imports to cover its energy needs, vulnerable to price crises, Truss denounced.