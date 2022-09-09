Nice and Cologne fans fight before the Conference League game; strong images! | international football

The duel between Nice and Cologne had to be delayed due to a fight between the fans of the two teams inside the Allianz Riviera stadium on the French Riviera.

An unidentified Colônia fan even fell from a height of five meters in one of the sectors of the stands and received medical attention at the scene. According to “RMC Sport” radio, he is now out of danger (see below for the moment of the fall). Another fan is also in serious condition from a stab wound, while seven more had minor injuries.

Security had to use tear gas to disperse the brawlers, while players from both teams – including Brazilian defender Dante – tried to calm the turf. Nice and the city council wanted the game to be postponed, but UEFA managed to keep the match, which started at 14:40, almost an hour later than originally scheduled.

Before the match, the streets of Nice had a lot of confusion and riots. After all, more than 10,000 fans of the German club traveled to the French Riviera to watch a match valid for the 1st round of group D of the Conference League. See below images of the destruction and the “invasion” of the German fans.

Christian Estrosi, mayor of Nice, condemned the behavior of the visitors.

– I deplore the uncivil and scandalous behavior of Cologne fans and the lack of respect for the city that welcomes them in a generous and fraternal way. We will send invoices related to damage and cleaning of public spaces to the club in Cologne – said the politician on social media.