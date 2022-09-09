Nike on Cruise? Ronaldo makes suspense, but says: ‘A lot of good things will come’

photo: Reproduo RonaldoTV Ronaldo commented on the possibility of an agreement between Cruzeiro and Nike

Majority member of SAF, Ronaldo made suspense this Thursday (8/9) about the possibility of Nike, a sports equipment brand, being Cruzeiro’s supplier. At the moment, the Minas Gerais club has a contract with Adidas until 2025.

The subject came up by Fenmeno himself, during a live held on his Twitch channel, directly from Nike’s headquarters, in Oregon, in the United States.

During the live broadcast, Ronaldo made a point of speculating with the Cruzeiro fans about the possibility of Nike sponsoring the Minas Gerais club.

“Would the crowd like to see the Cruzeiro shirt by Nike? Ask a question. I can’t say anything, but there’s a lot going on, cool stuff. A lot of good things will come to”, said Ronaldo.

The majority partner of SAF Cruzeirense made this suspense even with current contracts with Adidas. Like Cruzeiro, Real Valladolid, another team managed by Ronaldo, has an agreement with the company in addition to sports equipment.

“We can’t say much, but we’re working hard to bring the best to Cruzeiro and Valladolid,” said Fenmeno.

Cruzeiro renewed its contract with Adidas last year. On August 17, 2021, the Minas Gerais team announced a new agreement with the sports brand until 2025.