Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Ninja faked mental health issues to promote his comeback 3 Views

Tyler Blevins, known as Ninja, announced that he is back and will stream content across all platforms, days after he announced a break in which he suggested he was experiencing issues with his mental health.

Last week, Ninja announced that he needed a break and didn’t know when he would be back. Furthermore, he removed his images from social media and replaced them with one that simply said “user not found”.

Many believed that Ninja was going through mental exhaustion and fatigue, but it wasn’t a health problem, but a ploy to talk about. Now he’s back and he’ll be everywhere from Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and even TikTok.

As might be expected, while fans applaud his quick comeback and his good mental health, others criticize him for using real problems for publicity stunts and the possible impact this could create for those who are really struggling.

Through social media, criticism of Ninja’s behavior is emerging and describing the psychological crisis he faked as “stupid and unnecessary”, especially since many in the community are experiencing mental problems and using this as a marketing tool “stains what otherwise would be. an intriguing plan.

Others say it’s “utterly embarrassing to use mental health as a marketing strategy” and that “no one should aspire to be what the damn Ninja has become.”

