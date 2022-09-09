Nokia tablet with 10.4″ screen is cheap at Casas Bahia – Tudo em Tecnologia

Looking for a cost-effective tablet for study or fun? Nokia T20 is a good option as it has a high quality display, octa-core chipset and plenty of battery. And now, it’s super discounted at 1,099 in 10 interest-free installments!

About its features, the Nokia T20 tablet features a 10.4″ display with 2k resolution (1200 x 2000) and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. As a result, it delivers a screen bright enough to view content even in daylight. In addition, it has a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear main sensor.

In hardware, the device works with a Unisoc T610 processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. In addition, it has more highlights like support for Wi-Fi and LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and a massive 8,200 mAh battery.

Main features:

Screen: 10.4 inch 2K TFT LCD, 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits typical brightness

10.4 inch 2K TFT LCD, 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits typical brightness Processor: Unisoc T610

Unisoc T610 RAM: 3GB / 4GB

3GB / 4GB Internal storage: 32GB or 64GB

32GB or 64GB Back camera: 8 MP

8 MP Frontal camera: 5 MP

5 MP Drums: 8,200 mAh with 18W fast charging

8,200 mAh with 18W fast charging Others: 4G, WiFi 5 Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.0

4G, WiFi 5 Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.0 Operational system: Android 11

On offer, the Nokia T20 tablet is a great investment in Brazil:

