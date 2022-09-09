North Korea makes nuclear weapons policy irreversible with law

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea has passed a law officially enshrining its nuclear weapons policies, a move that leader Kim Jong Un says makes its nuclear status “irreversible” and prevents any negotiations on denuclearization, media reports. state government this Friday.

The move comes as observers say North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear tests for the first time since 2017, after historic summits with then-President Donald Trump and other world leaders in 2018 failed to convince Kim to abandon his weapons development.

North Korea’s parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly, approved the bill on Thursday, according to state news agency KCNA. The law defines when nuclear weapons can be used, including for the protection of the country’s strategic assets, and if it is attacked.

The law also prohibits any sharing of nuclear weapons or technology with other countries, KCNA reported.

“The greatest meaning of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irreversible line so that there is no bargaining over our nuclear weapons,” Kim said in a speech to the Supreme People’s Assembly.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has offered to talk to Kim anytime, anywhere, and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said his country would provide immense economic help if Pyongyang started to back out. from your arsenal.