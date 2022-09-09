‘Now it’s gone’, part 2? Controversial VAR returns to Palmeiras’ game

After being the protagonist in the match between Palmeiras and Flamengo, Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro, video referee of that day, returns to Allianz Parque next Saturday (10), for a game between Verdão and Juventude, for the Brasileirão. Alongside Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes on the whistle and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva and Luanderson Lima dos Santos on the flags.

Pablo Ramon was also responsible for the chaotic VAR of Fluminense x Fortaleza, in the Copa do Brasil game. Continuing his career after the mistakes, he is scheduled to command the video in the game of the leader of the Brasileirão 2022. The referee command will be with Jefferson, who refereed Palmeiras 1×3 Coritiba, in 2020, in addition to the victory over América-MG , 2-1, in 2021. This will be his third game for Verdão.

With recent problems with the referee, Palmeiras continues in search of its eleventh Brazilian title and the next match takes place against the lantern Juventude, at home, again full. The ball rolls this Saturday (10), at 9 pm (GMT), with Premiere broadcast and coverage of OUR LECTURE, before, during and after the game.

