Nubank announces the arrival in Open Finance

Last Monday, September 5th, the Nubank released the arrival of Open Finance on your platform. The advantage of the system is the possibility of sharing the financial history of customers between different institutions, contributing to credit analyses.

The resolution that created Open Finance was published by Brazilian central bank in March 2022 and determined that large banks must adhere to the system. Despite that, the Open Finance is optional for non-traditional institutions such as digital and financial banks.

Because of this, Nubank only joined the system in September 2022. According to Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of Nubank: “With open finance, we will get to know our customers even more, the financial behavior their credit limit needs, expenses, products and services they use, which will allow us to increasingly improve our portfolio for them, who are the center of everything we do here at Nu”.

What is the advantage of the system?

According to an article published on the Nubank blog, the main advantages of Open Financeira are: customer autonomy and greater market competition. The system allows clients of a particular institution to have the freedom and autonomy to share their financial history with other users.

This means that institutions acquire more information about the user, increasing the chances of recommending more suitable products and services, in addition to the possibility credit release.

When talking about a bigger market competitionNubank explains: “If bank A’s loan option has fees very high, the client can choose to take the entire history and ask institution B for a better offer, in order to compare the interest rates. In other words, Open Finance encourages competition between institutions. If they want to keep their customers, they will have to offer more products and more competitive conditions”.

Learn how Open Finance should work at Nubank

Like all the services provided by Nubank, Open Finance has been going through a testing period. That is, it has been gradually released to its users. Despite not having given an exact deadline, the digital bank informed that the system will be available to all its customers residing in Brazil soon.

It is worth noting that although Nubank has access to the system, the data of its users will not be automatically shared with other institutions. This is because this action is voluntary.

Customers who wish to use the system for the first time must access their profile, located in the upper left corner of the application and select ‘Open Finance’. Then click on “Continue” and “Share”. The user must then choose the institution to which he wants to bring the Dice and confirm the operation, so that you will be redirected to the application of the desired institution to confirm the data sharing.

The process of sharing data for customers who already use the system is a little different. In these cases, it is necessary to open the Open Finance area, click on “New share”, “Share” and choose the desired institution. Finally, just click on confirm in the Nubank application and also in the application of the chosen institution, in which the user will be automatically redirected.

After following the steps indicated above, the Nubank must send confirmation that the data has been shared. It is worth noting that customers can also send Nubank data to other institutions.