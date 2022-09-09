Nubank innovates and launches new card for use via application; learn how to use

O Nubank makes available to your credit card users, the famous “roxinho”, a digital version of the tool. The service can be found in the app since 2017 and aims to make users save time and increase the ease of online shopping.

Fintech digital cards can be added to digital wallets such as Google Pay and Apple Pay to make contactless purchases at physical establishments. This makes the tool even easier to use.

The card works like a second credit or debit card, but has a different number, security code (CVV) and expiration date than the physical card. In any case, it is bound to the same limit as the card Nubank.

Virtual credit card benefits

First of all, there are many advantages of the Nubank virtual card, check out the main ones:

If you have problems with your physical card, the virtual card remains active for online purchases;

The virtual card can be unlocked within 4 days after registration, that is, it is not necessary to wait for the physical card to arrive;

The virtual card is not disposable, that is, it is possible to use it in applications and websites to make payments without changing the registrations;

The card is issued through the bank’s application, which avoids queues and bureaucracy;

Finally, the virtual card is like a second card as it is linked with the same limit and invoice as the physical card.

How to issue the virtual credit card?

To access the Nubank virtual card, follow the steps below:

Access the Nubank application; Select the “My Cards” tab; After that, tap on “Create Virtual Card”; Then, click on “Create Virtual Card”; Finally, I named your card.

Nubank Ultraviolet Card

At first, Nubank has an exclusive card for its customers. Ultravioleta has all the features and advantages of a black card offered by other financial institutions. It is issued under the Mastercard Black brand and one of its differentials is the cashback on all purchases.

Advantages of the new Nubank Ultraviolet card

Check out the list of the main advantages of the Nubank premium card:

Instant cashback that does not expire, with automatic yield at 200% of CDI per year;

Free travel insurance;

Free access to the VIP lounge at Guarulhos International Airport;

Exclusive metal design without printed data, making the tool safer, accessed only through the digital bank application;

Monthly fee of R$ 49 free in cases where the monthly expenditure on the card is from R$ 5 thousand per month or R$ 150 thousand are invested in NuBank or Nu Invest.

Regarding the common cards, in the Gold or Platinum versions, they do not have monthly fees, but are international.

How to apply for the Ultraviolet card?

To request the Ultraviolet card, the interested party must access the Nubank website and enter the waiting list. However, it is worth mentioning that there is no minimum income requirement.

That’s because, only after the person is called by the digital bank will their credit history be analyzed. If there is approval, an email and a message will arrive on the Nubank application.

Finally, to confirm the release of the Ultraviolet credit card, simply access the application safely and quickly.