Nurses protest Barroso’s decision that suspended salary floor for the category

The minister’s monocratic and temporary decision will be analyzed by the other magistrates, in plenary, this Friday.

Nurses protest in Brasilia on September 7 against the monocratic and temporary decision of Minister Luis Roberto Barroso, of the STF, which suspended the wage floor of the category



In the midst of an esplanade painted in green and yellow, a crowd in white stood out. Nursing professionals used banners and posters, calling for an end to the suspension of the minimum wage of the category determined in a monocratic and provisional way by the minister Luis Roberto Barrosoof Federal Court of Justice. “We’re on the street, Barroso, it’s your fault”, they shouted. The protest took place on the monumental axis, opposite the Independence Day parades. Since the regulation of the minimum wage was suspended by the STF, entities that represent the category have mobilized. In Cuiabá, in Mato Grosso, there was also a demonstration with lab coats and slogans against Barroso; in Campo Grande, in Mato Grosso do Sul, the decision of the STF affects 29 thousand nurses. The Nursing Council tries to reverse the decision on the demand, which is historic for the category. This Friday, 9, the plenary of the STF will analyze the issue to determine whether to maintain the suspension or not.

