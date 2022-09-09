Official inflation drops 0.36% in August, says IBGE

The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA – the country’s official inflation) fell by 0.36% in August, after falling 0.68% in July, when the rate was the lowest since the beginning of the survey, in January 1980. As a result, inflation accumulates a high of 4.39% in the year and 8.73% in 12 months. The data were released today (9), in Rio de Janeiro, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Research manager Pedro Kislanov said that the slowdown in deflation was influenced by electricity tariffs and fuel prices.

“One of the factors is the less intense retraction of electricity (-1.27%), which had been 5.78% in the previous month, as a result of the reduction in ICMS rates. There was also acceleration in some groups, such as health and personal care (1.31%) and clothing (1.69%), and the less strong fall of the transport group in August”, he argued.

He recalls that, in July, the price of gasoline fell 15.48% and, in August, the retraction was 11.64%. As a result, the transport group registered -3.37%, with a 10.82% drop in fuel prices. In the month, vehicle gas fell by 2.12%, diesel oil fell by 3.76% and ethanol was 8.67% cheaper.

According to the IBGE, airfares fell 12.07% in August, after four consecutive months of highs, influenced by the seasonality of the July holidays, which generate increased demand, as well as previous highs that raised the comparison base. In addition, there was a reduction in aviation kerosene in the period.

The communication group had a drop of 1.10%, with a reduction of 6.71% in fixed telephony plans and 2.67% in mobile telephony.

high

The housing group rose 0.10% in August. The health and personal care segment increased by 1.31%, with increases of 2.71% in the personal hygiene item and 1.13% in the health plan. The clothing group had the biggest change in the month: 1.69%. The main influences were women’s clothing (1.92%), men’s (1.84%) and footwear and accessories (1.77%).

The food and beverage group rose 0.24%, after the 1.30% increase in July. Chicken pieces (2.87%), cheese (2.58%) and fruit (1.35%) were more expensive. There were drops in the price of tomato (-11.25%), potato (-10.07%) and soybean oil (-5.56%).

Kislanov also highlighted the 1.78% drop in long-life milk, with the end of the off-season approaching. “In recent months, milk prices have gone up a lot. As we are approaching the end of the off-season period, which should continue until September or October, this could improve the situation. But in the previous month, milk was up 25.46%, meaning prices fell in August, but they are still high,” he explained.

The IBGE survey points out that eating away from home was 0.89% more expensive in August, with meals accelerating from 0.53% in July to 0.84% ​​and snacks decelerating from 1.32% to 0.86 % in the period.

INPC

The fall in the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) was 0.31% in August, decelerating in relation to the deflation verified in July, of 0.60%. As a result, the index accumulates a high of 4.65% in the year and 8.83% in the last 12 months.

Food products increased from 1.31% in July to 0.26% in August. Non-food items fell by 1.21% in July to 0.50% in August.

Inflation measured by the INPC refers to families with an income of one to five minimum wages.