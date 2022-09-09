Offspring require pre-approval of stage photos

The Offspring band demanded that the photographers present to cover the show at Rock in Rio, this afternoon, sign a term committing to send the photos taken of them at the event for prior approval.

According to calculation of splashrepresentatives of the band delivered to the photographers a document demanding personal data and the signing of the commitment term to send the images for approval before publication in any media vehicle.

Thus, several photo professionals gave up following the show of the band The Offspring at Rock in Rio.

How and where to watch RiR’s 2nd weekend shows

Anyone who goes to see Rock in Rio from home or wherever they are can check out the presentations through the paid channels Multishow and Canal Bis, free of charge on Globoplay (just register for a free account on the platform), in addition to showing the best moments on TV Globo in the programming. broadcaster night.

Everything is being streamed through pay channels and platforms.

multishow: Live broadcast of Palco Mundo and Sunset from 3 pm every day.

channel bis: live broadcast from the Favela and New Dance Order stages every day from 5 pm.

TV Globo: exhibition of a compilation of the best moments of the festival’s schedule today and tomorrow after “Conversa com Bial”, Saturday (10) after “Altas Horas” and Sunday (11) after “Vai que Cola”.

Globoplay: Multishow will be shown simultaneously (Palco Mundo and Sunset) for non-subscribers logged in to the streaming, that is, it is enough to have a free registration; and it will also feature Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package.

1 - Zô Guimarães - Zô Guimarães

Rock in Rio 2022 welcomes metal fans with lots of black clothes, skulls and logos on Friday (2) of the 1st weekend

Image: Zô Guimarães

See the schedule of the main shows of RiR 2022

Check out the bands’ day and time below so you don’t miss every minute of the broadcast of your favorite artist’s performance on the Mundo and Sunset Stages this second and final weekend of the festival. You can check the entire schedule of the other stages on the official Rock in Rio website.

Thursday, September 8: World Stage

  • 18h – CPM 22
  • 20:10 – Offspring
  • 22:20 – Måneskin
  • 00:10 – Guns N’ Roses

Thursday, September 8: Sunset Stage

  • 15:30 – Duda Beat
  • 16:55 – Gloria Groove
  • 7:05 pm – Corinne Bailey Rae
  • 9:15 pm – Jessie J

Friday, September 9: World Stage

  • 18:00 – Initial Capital
  • 8:10pm – Billy Idol
  • 10:20pm – Fall Out Boy
  • 00:10 – Green Day

Friday, September 9: Sunset Stage

  • 15:30 – Di Ferrero + Vitor Kley
  • 16:55 – Jão + guest
  • 19:05 – 1985: The tribute
  • 9:15 pm – Avril Lavigne

Saturday, September 10: World Stage

  • 18h – Djavan
  • 20:10 – Bastille
  • 10:10 pm – Camila Cabello
  • 00:10 – Coldplay

Saturday, September 10: Sunset Stage

  • 15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest
  • 16:55 – Gilsons + Jorge Aragão
  • 19:05 – Maria Rita + guest
  • 9:15 pm – CeeLo Green

Sunday, September 11: World Stage

  • 6pm – Ivete Sangalo
  • 20:10 – Rita Ora
  • 10:20 pm – Megan Thee Stallion
  • 00:10 – Dua Lipa

Sunday, September 11: Sunset Stage

  • 15:30 – Liniker + Luedji Luna
  • 16:55 – Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares
  • 7:05 pm – Macy Gray
  • 21:15 – Ludmilla

Rock in Rio 2022: check out the photos of the fourth day with pop and rock command

Public begins to arrive in the City of Rock for the fourth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

1 / 9

Audience at Rock in Rio

The public begins to arrive in the City of Rock to enjoy the fourth day of Rock in Rio.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Public begins to arrive for the fourth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

two / 9

Audience on the 4th day of RiR

Guns N’ Roses fans are already waiting for the band’s presentation on the fourth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Duda Beat opens the shows on the Sunset Stage, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

3 / 9

Duda Beat on the Sunset Stage

The singer Duda Beat opened the shows on the fourth day at Rock in Rio by performing on the Sunset Stage

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Duda Beat on the Sunset Stage, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

4 / 9

Duda Beat on the fourth day of RiR

The singer Duda Beat on the fourth day at Rock in Rio, performing for several people on the Sunset Stage

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Glória Groove performs on the Sunset Stage, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

5 / 9

Gloria Groove

The drag queen singer, Glória Groove performs on the Sunset Stage, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Audience attends and has fun during Glória Groove's show at Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

6 / 9

Gloria Groove’s Audience

Audience attends and has fun during Glória Groove’s show at Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Guns fan has 18 tattoos and says the band helped him overcome depression - Zô Guimarães/UOL

7 / 9

Guns N’ Roses fan

Diogo Rosa, a fan of Guns N ‘Roses, showed the 18 tattoos in honor of the band and said that the group helped him overcome depression

Zô Guimarães/UOL

CPM 22 opens the shows at the World Stage of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

8 / 9

CPM 22 on the World Stage

The band CPM 22 opened the shows at Palco Mundo, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Corinne Bailey Rae performs on the Sunset stage, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

9 / 9

Corinne Bailey on the Sunset Stage

Singer Corinne Bailey Rae performs on the Sunset stage, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

