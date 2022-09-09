Offspring require pre-approval of stage photos

The Offspring band demanded that the photographers present to cover the show at Rock in Rio, this afternoon, sign a term committing to send the photos taken of them at the event for prior approval.
According to calculation of splashrepresentatives of the band delivered to the photographers a document demanding personal data and the signing of the commitment term to send the images for approval before publication in any media vehicle.
Thus, several photo professionals gave up following the show of the band The Offspring at Rock in Rio.
How and where to watch RiR’s 2nd weekend shows
Anyone who goes to see Rock in Rio from home or wherever they are can check out the presentations through the paid channels Multishow and Canal Bis, free of charge on Globoplay (just register for a free account on the platform), in addition to showing the best moments on TV Globo in the programming. broadcaster night.
Everything is being streamed through pay channels and platforms.
multishow: Live broadcast of Palco Mundo and Sunset from 3 pm every day.
channel bis: live broadcast from the Favela and New Dance Order stages every day from 5 pm.
TV Globo: exhibition of a compilation of the best moments of the festival’s schedule today and tomorrow after “Conversa com Bial”, Saturday (10) after “Altas Horas” and Sunday (11) after “Vai que Cola”.
Globoplay: Multishow will be shown simultaneously (Palco Mundo and Sunset) for non-subscribers logged in to the streaming, that is, it is enough to have a free registration; and it will also feature Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package.
See the schedule of the main shows of RiR 2022
Check out the bands’ day and time below so you don’t miss every minute of the broadcast of your favorite artist’s performance on the Mundo and Sunset Stages this second and final weekend of the festival. You can check the entire schedule of the other stages on the official Rock in Rio website.
Thursday, September 8: World Stage
- 18h – CPM 22
- 20:10 – Offspring
- 22:20 – Måneskin
- 00:10 – Guns N’ Roses
Thursday, September 8: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Duda Beat
- 16:55 – Gloria Groove
- 7:05 pm – Corinne Bailey Rae
- 9:15 pm – Jessie J
Friday, September 9: World Stage
- 18:00 – Initial Capital
- 8:10pm – Billy Idol
- 10:20pm – Fall Out Boy
- 00:10 – Green Day
Friday, September 9: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Di Ferrero + Vitor Kley
- 16:55 – Jão + guest
- 19:05 – 1985: The tribute
- 9:15 pm – Avril Lavigne
Saturday, September 10: World Stage
- 18h – Djavan
- 20:10 – Bastille
- 10:10 pm – Camila Cabello
- 00:10 – Coldplay
Saturday, September 10: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest
- 16:55 – Gilsons + Jorge Aragão
- 19:05 – Maria Rita + guest
- 9:15 pm – CeeLo Green
Sunday, September 11: World Stage
- 6pm – Ivete Sangalo
- 20:10 – Rita Ora
- 10:20 pm – Megan Thee Stallion
- 00:10 – Dua Lipa
Sunday, September 11: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Liniker + Luedji Luna
- 16:55 – Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares
- 7:05 pm – Macy Gray
- 21:15 – Ludmilla