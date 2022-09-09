Offspring: vocalist prorates and guitarist imitates Queen with expletive in chorus at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Before Offspring’s show this Thursday (8th) at Rock in Rio, the band asked for the press photos to be previously approved by them. The pop-punk band made a veteran pop demand, not punk at all.

Frontman Dexter Holland is not at his best. The voice didn’t really spoil the show for the fans in the audience, but he was out of tune and ragged on songs like “Gotta get away,” “Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)” and “Self esteem.”

He seemed to have a low battery. The speeches and sympathy were outsourced to guitarist Noodles. He says “you are beautiful” and leads a good-natured chorus of “fuck you” as if it were Freddie Mercury’s “ê-ô” in foul-mouthed version.

The choir is the only time we remember the great Offspring uproar of the 90s. Look above.

The show started at 8:10 pm and the audience was not crowded – normal for this time on a working day. Even so, the audience seemed quite satisfied with hits like “Why Don’t You Get a Job”, “Come out and play” and the upbeat ending with “Self esteem”.

Offspring guitarist sends a bad word to Rock in Rio

Look, Dexter Holland had time on his side in 2022, at age 56. The band has a history of overcoming the festival. In 2013, they were cast on the smaller-than-the-World Sunset Stage, which left fans annoyed as the space became cramped.

In 2017, they were promoted to the main stage, and they justified the climb with flying colors. This year, with the revival of the pop-punk sound of the 90s, of which the group is one of the biggest representatives, they had everything to follow the story well.

But the weak “Let the Bad Times Roll” (2021) album, which chills mid-performance, and the vocalist with a sore throat didn’t help. Deserve to come back for better nights.