Oil drops below $90 for the first time in 7 months

Last Wednesday (7), the price of a barrel of Brent oil was traded at US$ 88.80, the lowest value since January this year, with a drop of more than 4%. A barrel of WTI was also traded below $90, down 5%.

Oil has been devaluing amid fears of a global recession and an uncertain global economic scenario.

Oil price drop

Recently, China released its trade balance for the month of August and disappointed expectations. The second largest power on the planet has been showing not very positive results in relation to its economy, given the impacts of the zero covid policy adopted, along with an internal crisis.

The scenario in Europe is also complicated. The War in Ukraine has strongly impacted the European economy with cuts in the supply of natural gas, used as one of the main sources of energy by European countries.

The greatest power, the United States, is not left out. In the North American country, the scenario is one of generalized inflation and rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve announced that the interest rate is expected to remain at high levels for quite some time.

Faced with this reality, the concern is a sudden drop in demand for oil with the difficulties faced by countries around the world. The rise of the dollar, with a growth of 0.6%, also collaborates to put pressure on the prices of the commodity.

War in Ukraine and the price of oil

The conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, which began on February 20 of this year, caused oil prices to soar. This is because the Slavic country plays an important role in the export of the commodity on the global stage.

In March of this year, the price of a barrel of oil reached US$ 130. Such a high level had not been seen since 2014, when the annexation of Crimea took place, a conflict in which Russia was also involved.

As the situation in Ukraine worsened, sanctions were imposed on Russia, which directly affected oil prices. Currently, the Russian country is the second largest oil producer in the world.

Even with the persistence of the war until today, the global scenario, as explained above, faces several difficulties in the economic sphere, which defy the logic of the price of oil.

Oil price and Brazil

With the constant drops in the price of oil in the foreign market, Petrobras has announced reductions in fuel prices in Brazil. This is because the pricing policy adopted by the state-owned company is based on international quotations.

Since July, there have been four price decreases at refineries. With the new records of the price of the commodity in the world, it is possible that the oil company will reduce values ​​in Brazil again.

