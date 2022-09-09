On a visit to Salvador, Queen Elizabeth was burned by the heat and had dinner with Jorge Amado

3 hours of Queen Elizabeth’s 96th birthday were spent in Salvador. In early November 1968, the monarch of the United Kingdom, alongside her husband Prince Philip, took a tour of Brazil. Here, the couple went to Recife, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília and, of course, Salvador.

Just under 54 years after stepping into the capital of Bahia, Elizabeth died this Thursday (8).

The visit to Salvador was short, but hot – literally. Spring with summer airs welcomed the royal couple with scorching 33 degrees.

Columnist Nelson Cadena, from CORREIO, told in a text from 2012 that the driver who would take the Queen was careless and did not park in the shade. “Beth”, unprepared, got in the car and sat straight on the leather seat of the 1935 Lincoln, which would take her on a “tour” through the city of Bahia.

As he leaned against the seat, which most resembled an oven, your majesty widened his eyes and jumped from the embers of the bench. The scene caused the astonishment of those present and resulted in a slight delay in his schedule.

The procession’s safety was guaranteed only by a rope and a few fancy dress policemen. (Photo: Public Archive of Bahia)

After the shock, the tour began. Elizabeth and Philip’s first stop was Mercado Modelo. The floor of the place, which was made of cement, was covered with a sisal mat so as not to injure the royal feet.

At the tourist spot, the couple enjoyed the leafy stalls, handicrafts, drank a cherry juice and gladly accepted silver ornaments made by the jeweler Gerson, commissioned by Camafeu de Oxóssi, on behalf of the stallholders.

After leaving Mercado Modelo, the court set off towards Ladeira da Conceição, brand new with a layer of asphalt passed the day before.

With flags of England, thousands of Bahians crowded the way in an attempt to get a glimpse of the royal couple.

Girl broke blockade and managed to approach the queen (Photo: Public Archive of Bahia)

Soon after, the queen met with the English residing in Salvador at the Anglican Church, participated in a ceremony at the Palácio da Aclamação, attended by state authorities and 120 invited couples, including intellectuals and artists such as Jorge Amado and Carybé; she visited the Igreja de São Francisco and the Museum of Sacred Art before boarding back on the Britânia, the royal ship that would take her to Rio de Janeiro, the next stop on her tour of the land of Pindorama.

Then the ship crossed the Farol da Barra, followed by two English corvettes and many sloops in a solemn procession, the Bahian people on the shore enjoying the procession.