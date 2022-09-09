Ons Jabeur wins and is the first African woman to reach the US Open final | sneakers

Ons Jabeur strikes again! After the Wimbledon final, the Tunisian became, on Thursday night, the first African woman to reach the final of the US Open. She beat Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia by 2 sets to 0, 6-1 and 6-3, without major difficulties, in the first semifinal. The opponent in the decision will be the Polish Iga Swiatek, who turned on the Belarusian Aryna Sabalekna by 2 sets to 1, partial 3-6, 6-1 and 6-4.

Fifth seed in the Grand Slam held in New York, Jabeur will climb three positions in the world rankings this Monday. She will become second place. She will be second only to Swiatek, who reached the third Grand Slam final of his career. She will attempt her third title after two Roland Garros trophies.

1 of 1 Ons Jabeur US Open Tennis — Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Ons Jabeur US Open Tennis — Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

At 28, Jabeur has been making history in recent months. She won her first WTA title in Birmingham (England) in 2021. She became the first Arab tennis player to reach the top ten of the world rankings, both in men’s and women’s, also in the last year. In 2022, she took the title of Madrid and Berlin. At Wimbledon, she delighted the world by reaching the decision, when she was defeated by Russian Elena Rybakina, who competes for Kazakhstan.