Operation ‘London Bridge’: What Happens After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death | World

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a carefully detailed plan is put into place over years for her funeral. The script dictates actions to be taken minutes, hours, and days after her death.

In 2007, the newspaper “The Guardian” published some excerpts, but there were probably changes since then, because the plan has been reviewed two or three times a year by government and Buckingham Palace officials, the police, the army and TV stations.

An official timeline of how Elizabeth’s farewell will take place has not yet been released.. The British press estimates that she will go to her permanent rest in Windsor in 10 days to two weeks. Before that, there must be a period of 3 or 4 days for the public to visit the coffin and pay their respects in the British Parliament.

The plan for this parting moment became known as “London Bridge”. According to what is known of this script from what was reported by the newspapers before Elizabeth’s death, the Queen’s funeral would unfold as follows:

When the death is confirmed, the Prime Minister (in this case, the Prime Minister Liz Truss, recently sworn in) is alerted with the following sentence: “London Bridge has fallen”;

A notice is posted on the gates of the monarch’s official residence, Buckingham Palace, and shortly thereafter the same text is posted on the royal family’s website and social media accounts.

In the plan, the date of death is called the “Day D”. The following are D+1, D+2, and so on.

The British Foreign Office sends the news to the 15 governments outside the UK where the Queen is head of state, and to the other 38 Commonwealth countries where she is also respected.

British ministers are immediately informed by email of the Queen’s death. After this, the flags in Whitehall are lowered to half-mast (within 10 minutes from the time of the announcement).

Prime Minister Liz Truss makes an official statement and schedules an event with the new king, Charles III.

The so-called Accession Council, which includes key government figures, is due to meet with Charles to proclaim him king (The Guardian estimates this would take place on Saturday rather than Friday)

All parliamentary work will be suspended for 10 days;

Meeting between the prime minister, government and the new king.

The queen’s coffin returns to Buckingham Palace, possibly by plane.

King Charles receives motion of condolence at Westminster Hall, British Parliament;

He then embarks on a grieving journey across the UK, starting with Scotland. He receives a motion of condolence in the Scottish Parliament and attends a religious celebration at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Charles arrives in Northern Ireland, where he receives another motion of condolence at Hillsborough Castle and attends a mass at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast;

There is a rehearsal for the transport of the coffin between Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Westminster.

The queen’s coffin is transferred from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster via a ceremonial route in London. When you arrive at your destination, there is a religious celebration at Westminster Hall.

The queen’s body is in Westminster Hall, which is part of the Parliament, for 3 or 4 days for public viewing. Tickets will be issued to “VIP” guests so they can have a specific time to pay tribute.

A rehearsal for the state funeral procession is held.

Charles travels to Wales to receive a motion from the Welsh Parliament and attend Mass at Liandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

Thousands of people must pay their respects to the longest-lived monarch in UK history.

This day is proclaimed of National Mourning;

A state funeral is held at Westminster Abbey in London;

There is 2 minutes of silence at noon across the country;

There are 2 processions, in London and Windsor;

The Queen is buried at Windsor Castle in the King George VI Memorial Chapel (next to her father).

After this process, the portrait of the queen hangs with a black ribbon in all prefectures for a month (the period of mourning), until it is transferred to a “proper place” and exchanged for a portrait of the new king.

All flowers placed in and around royal palaces and public town halls will be removed after the state funeral.

