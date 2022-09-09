“Our effort is to make it possible, not stop it”

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso said, this Thursday (9/8), that his intention in suspending the national nursing salary floor was never to stop the change, but to make it viable for professionals, identifying budget forecasts in the states.

In a press conference, Barroso reported that hospitals affiliated to the Unified Health System (SUS) declared during the process that there was a chance of mass layoffs: “What I wanted to make clear is that my decision is an agenda with objective of trying to create a source of funding that makes it possible to comply with the floor. In some states, the change means tripling pay. Our effort is to make the ceiling viable, not to bar it”, argued the minister.

Barroso claimed to have spoken with the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP), and other parliamentarians to discuss solutions. Among them are the readjustment of the SUS table and the exemption of the sheet, topics within the scope of the Legislative Power.

On September 4, Barroso set a period of 60 days for the category to clarify the financial impact of the measure endorsed by the National Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Before the measure began to take effect, the magistrate defended the analysis of the risks for employability in the sector, in addition to the effects on the quality of services provided.

“Concrete Risk”

When deciding for the suspension, the minister defended that the clarifications occur before the floor enters into force. Barroso points out “a concrete risk of worsening the provision of health services”, due to the risks pointed out by the federal government, related to mass layoffs and the reduction in the supply of beds, in view of the increase in expenses with the floor.

“It is necessary to pay attention, at this moment, to the possible negative impacts of the adoption of the contested salary floors. This is a point that deserves clarification before the application of the law can be considered”, maintained the minister in the decision.

Action questioned

Barroso’s precautionary decision stems from a lawsuit filed by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde), which questioned the constitutionality of the law that instituted the salary floor of R$ 4,750 for nurses; 70% of this amount to nursing technicians; and 50% to nursing assistants and midwives.

CNSaúde claimed that the law would be unconstitutional, because the rule that defines the remuneration of civil servants is a private initiative of the Chief Executive, which did not happen, and that the rule disrespected the financial, administrative and budgetary self-organization of subnational entities, “both for having repercussions on the legal regime of its servers, as for impacting private hospitals hired by states and municipalities to perform procedures by the SUS”.

The entity also stated that the text was approved quickly and without legislative maturity in the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate. CNSaúde stressed that the matter was not analyzed in parliamentary committees, despite the relevance of the measure and its significant impacts. As postulated by the confederation, the application of the law can increase unemployment, generate the bankruptcy of health units or increase the transfer of costs in the private service, among other problems.

See the minister’s decision:

Barroso’s injunction goes to virtual plenary, starting this Friday (9/9) so that ministers can appreciate a possible referendum on the decision.