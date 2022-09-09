Pantanal: After Trindade’s return, Irma hits the hammer on her relationship with José Lucas: “I’m not…”

In “Pantanal”the brief return of Trinity (Gabriel Sater) will leave Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) surprised. The devil’s friend will appear during childbirth Sister (Camila Morgado), helping with the birth of her own child. Then the son of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will go in search of his friend around the farm. Upon finding him, the guitarist will explain that he is just passing through.

“She was always yours, José Lucas. Your path and hers are one. And I’m taking with me everything that was mine from this story and I’m leaving the way open for you to make her happy. If you’re on her side, she won’t even remember I exist. Neither she nor he (the baby). Tell him I’m correcting the missteps”will say Trinityblessing the romance.

Irma decides to stay with José Lucas

Even after seeing her ex, the redhead will decide to stay with her new lover, according to information from André Romano: “José Lucas and I are… discovering ourselves. But this time, it could be a serious thing…And I’m not feeling any guilt. Trindade is a chapter turned in my story, mom…”will reveal Sisterin a long outburst to Mariana (Selma Egrei).

“You don’t have to say anything… Erase from your memory what happened between you and José Leôncio… This is from the past, just like Trindade. Try to live your life in peace, you have every right to be happy… I really like José Lucas this way, he is a correct and suitable guy. A dreamer… But who knows how to dream with his eyes open”will answer the lady.