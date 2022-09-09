“paper” FII shielded from deflation? How to identify funds with dividends protected from the negative IPCA

Choosing a “paper” real estate fund – which invests in receivables and fixed income securities linked to the real estate sector – has required less effort from the investor in recent years. Faced with inflation and high interest rates, most portfolios of this type delivered boosted dividends in the period without major difficulties.

With the negative IPCA in July and August, however, the scenario changed. “In general, the impact of deflation on receivables funds is negative”, says Gabriel Fiorillo Nunes Pereira, partner and head of real estate funds at Acqua Vero Investimentos. “The trend is a reduction in dividends distributed, although this depends on the characteristics of each fund”.

Now, a more detailed analysis of the portfolios is necessary. Aspects such as protection against deflation and reserves accumulated by FIIs should enter the investor’s radar.

“Paper” FIIs often buy securities such as certificates of real estate receivables (CRIs). In practice, companies in the real estate segment “package” future revenues they have to receive – such as rents or installments for the sale of apartments, for example – in the form of CRIs, sold to investors. In general, the paper has a fixed yield and monetary correction by an indicator, which is usually the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate) or the IPCA.

In recent years, the profitability of “paper” FIIs followed the rise in prices and interest in the country, and the funds reached an appreciation of almost 30% in 12 months.

In August, however, the IPCA registered a deflation of 0.36%, according to data released this Friday (9) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In July, the index had already registered a negative result of 0.68%, turning on a yellow light among investors of “paper” funds. And just as the yields of CRIs purchased by “paper” FIIs are readjusted upwards when the indicator points to an advance in prices, they are also revised downwards when the opposite happens.

Given the correlation of receivables FIIs with macroeconomic indicators, Pereira, from Acqua Vero, recommends that investors who have “paper” funds or who intend to acquire these portfolios pay extra attention to the characteristics of the portfolios.

“A very important factor is how much of the fund’s equity is indexed to inflation indices and the CDI rate”, he points out. “Other factors that must be considered are the accumulated and undistributed results and monetary restatement, in addition to the amount of securities with protection against deflation”, he details.

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

FIIs with protection against deflation? yes they exist

The impact of deflation on the distribution of dividends from “paper” FIIs will be according to the payment regime of each fund, say experts heard by the InfoMoney. Not all portfolios distribute the monetary correction of CRIs to shareholders on a monthly basis – a model that mitigates the impact of the fall in the inflation rate on transfers of income to investors.

The most complex situation is that of FIIs that consider monetary restatement as profit and distribute the restatement in the income paid to investors. In this case, the CRI’s fixed-rate yield would cover the negative result of the IPCA, reducing the transfer of dividends.

To avoid the reduction, some funds seek to invest in CRIs that have a deflation protection. Through this kind of security mechanism, even when the inflation indicator turns negative, the portion of income that the FII receives is equal to at least the fixed rate agreed when the CRI was acquired (or risk premium).

Devant Receivíveis Imobiliários (DEVA11), for example, maintained its objective of distributing dividends equivalent to 1% per month, despite recent months of deflation, as indicated by a management report released in August. The main bet of managers to circumvent the effects of the negative IPCA is precisely the protection against deflation in the securities in the portfolio.

“This protection against deflation that we have in CRIs proves to be very assertive and important at times like these. As a result, even in this deflationary scenario, the fund will continue to seek the target [objetivo] of 1% of dividend yield [retorno com dividendos] in these months of deflation”, the document points out.

According to the management report, 99% of the CRIs of Devant Receivíveis Imobiliários are protected against deflation, guaranteeing the full transfer of the fixed-rate yield of the bonds to the shareholders – even in times of negative IPCA, such as the current one.

A recent study by Eleven Financial points out that most real estate funds on the market – around 70% – have a volume below 40% of private securities with protection against monthly deflation. Only 15% of FIIs have more than 70% of their papers protected, the survey details.

“The lower the risk level of CRIs, the more difficult it is to build in mechanisms such as protection against inflation”, explains Guilherme Antunes, manager of the real estate credit area at RBR Asset. “It is not enough just to look at the percentage of protected securities, investors should also look at aspects such as accumulated results and inflation not distributed among the funds”, he recommends.

Some FIIs have reservations against deflation

André Masetti, manager of Maxi Renda (MXRF11), says that only 1% of the fund’s net worth is protected against inflation. The small percentage, however, does not seem to worry the executive, who is betting on other mechanisms to cross the current period of deflation.

Maxi Renda, as well as other “paper” FIIs, choose to form reserves with part of the resources, so that they can avoid reducing the income distributed to investors in specific situations, as is the case of deflation periods.

“We had several months in which inflation was around 1% and the fund distributed a much smaller portion than the inflation accumulated in recent months”, he explains. “Of course, deflation eats up some of that fat, but the fund’s dividend distribution continues on a recurring basis”, he predicts.

According to Masetti, Maxi Renda ended the month of July with an accumulated monetary correction equivalent to R$ 0.20 per share. The amount, says the manager, would be enough for the fund to protect itself in this period of deflation.

In the same vein, Antunes, from RBR, states that the accumulated inflation and not distributed by the RBR Rendimento High Grade (RBRR11) reaches R$ 1.33 per share. In addition to the monetary correction, the manager also cites the amount of R$ 0.42 per share of accumulated profit and not yet passed on to the shareholders.

Also according to the study by Eleven Financial, 40% of “paper” FIIs have up to BRL 0.50 per share of accumulated and undistributed profit. 30% of the portfolios do not have any reserve.

Regarding the balance of undistributed monetary correction – variation of retained inflation – 65% of the funds say they have the resource and 35% admit that they distributed the amount as dividends, as shown in the chart below:

IPCA share in the fund’s portfolio

In addition to the accumulated and undistributed reserves – both from inflation and from results – and the protection of securities against deflation, the investor must also be aware of the percentage of the fund’s portfolio that is indexed to the IPCA.

In view of the influence of the index variation on the fund’s yield – that is, if the indicator rises, the dividend increases and, if it falls, it reduces the income – the more bonds linked to the indicator, the greater the impact of deflation.

Read more:

Gabriel Barbosa, partner and member of the Investment Committee at TRX, recalls that the high dividend distributed in the last year by “paper” funds was stimulated by inflation much higher than expected, generating extraordinary results for funds with portfolios indexed to the IPCA.

Natural, according to him, that the yield is reduced at a time of falling prices. However, Barbosa reinforces the discourse that the cooling of inflation is temporary. To reinforce the thesis, the manager recalls the Focus report, from the Central Bank, which maintains the expectation for inflation in the next two years above the federal government’s target.

“With the reduction [temporária] of inflation, dividends should suffer in the short term, but then they should increase again”, evaluates Barbosa, who also foresees a more “down to earth” scenario in the medium term. “Ie, [um dividendo] not as high as in the first half of 2022, nor as low as today”, he projects.

Where can I get information about FIIs?

Information on the weight of each indicator in the FIIs’ portfolio can be found in the management report, a document released monthly by managers. In the case of “paper” funds, the text details the main characteristics of the CRIs present in the portfolio, such as risk classification, default, participation in the FII’s equity, segment, maturity, in addition to rates and indexes.

Read more:

Regarding the protection of bonds against deflation, investors may have a little more difficulty finding data on the mechanism in management reports, laments Barbosa, from TRX.

“Yes, the more information available to the investor, the better”, he says. “However, deflation in Brazil is something so unusual that it goes far beyond the discussions between managers and investors normally”, he ponders.

Faced with the change of scenery, funds such as Hectare CE ([ativo=HCTR]) – which claims to have 100% of the CRIs protected against deflation – started to include the information in the management report.

“The expectation for the coming months is to have negative variations in the IPCA. Even so, all the fund’s CRIs consider only the positive variation for calculation purposes, which means that 100% of the portfolio is protected against deflation”, says the document released in August.

With 10% of CRIs protected against deflation, Iridium Receivíveis Imobiliários (IRDM11) also bets on the accumulated reserve to get through the months of negative IPCA.

“This income reserve now acts as a “cushion” to minimize any impact of lower or even negative inflation”, highlights a report from the fund, which estimates a reserve equivalent to one month of earnings.

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related