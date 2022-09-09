Patrick shines, São Paulo eliminates Atlético-GO on penalties and goes to the South American final

After ten years, São Paulo is again in the final of the Copa Sudamericana. This Thursday, the team led by Rogério Ceni entered the field extremely pressured after the defeat in the first leg of the semifinal by 3 to 1, but, lulled by the crowd, which filled Morumbi, managed to beat Atlético-GO by 2 to 1. 0, thanks to two goals from Patrick, and take the decision to penalties. In the lime brand, Tricolor got the better by 4 to 2.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

São Paulo’s opponent in the grand final of the Copa Sudamericana will be Independiente Del Valle. The Ecuadorian team beat Melgar, from Peru, both in the first and in the return by 3-0, advancing to the decision in a convincing way.

The Sudamericana final will take place on October 1 at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba, Argentina. While the long-awaited game against Independiente Del Valle does not arrive, São Paulo turns its focus to the Brazilian Championship, since next Sunday will face the classic against Corinthians, in Morumbi.

The game

São Paulo had an extremely favorable atmosphere this Thursday. With Morumbi full, the team led by Rogério Ceni went for Atlético-GO and after three minutes opened the scoring with Patrick, who took advantage of Luciano’s kick rebound and, at first, completed it to the back of the net.

Driven by the early goal, Tricolor created many chances to expand. At 11, Luciano was left with the leftover cross, dominated and hit placed, requiring a great defense from Renan. Soon after, after a corner kick, Diego Costa headed fire, but sent it out.

The second goal for São Paulo came in the 14th minute, when Calleri received a cross, dominated and hit the corner, but the referee called a foul by the Argentine striker on the defender of Atlético-GO, pushed in the play.

The tricolor pressure did not cease. In a counterattack, Rodrigo Nestor came out at speed, invaded the area and hit a cross, but lacked aim. Later, Calleri dodged his head on the first stick, and Alisson, on the second, headed in the corner, but sent it out.

In the final stretch of the first half, São Paulo still had a chance in Calleri’s header, out, in a low kick from the entrance of Pablo Maia’s area, defended by Renan, and in another aerial play that culminated in Diego Costa’s header, by over the goal.

Second time

São Paulo started the second half the same way they did in the first half: pressing. After just four minutes, Reinaldo got the rebound after a corner and hit first, sending Renan’s left. Shortly after, after a hit, Alisson kicked into the goal, the ball deflected in the defense and left for Patrick, who played to the middle of the area, with the goalkeeper out of the goal, but the rival defense removed the danger.

The Tricolor did not give rest to its opponent. At eight, Alisson received a cross in Patrick’s measure and headed as the good striker’s manual says, towards the ground, but the ball bounced in front of the goalkeeper and went over the crossbar. Then it was Calleri’s turn to also miss his header and waste another great chance for São Paulo.

But, at 18 minutes, there was no way. After Alisson’s cross, Patrick anticipated and completed the first to swell the nets again and leave São Paulo alive in the Copa Sudamericana.

In the final stretch, São Paulo still had two good chances to score the third goal and qualify for the South American final in regulation time. In the first, Galoppo hit inside the area, but on top of goalkeeper Renan, who didn’t even have a rebound. In extra time, the Argentine received from Luciano and dropped the bomb, in the corner, but the ball went out.

penalties

In penalties, São Paulo ended up winning 4-2. Reinaldo, Calleri, Igor Vinícius and Galoppo converted the tricolor charges. Only Luciano was wrong. Already Baralhas and Léo Pereira wasted for Atlético-GO.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 2 (4) X 0 (2) ATLÉTICO-GO

Place: Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo

Date: September 8, 2022, Thursday

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Dario Herrera (ARG)

Assistants: Gabriel Chad (ARG) and Facundo Rodriguez (ARG)

VAR: Leodan Gonzalez (URU)

Public: 53,988 fans.

Income: BRL 5,833,370.00

goals: Patrick, at 3 in the 1st quarter and at 18 in the 2nd quarter (São Paulo)

Yellow cards: Wanderson, Jefferson (Atlético-GO)

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Igor Vinícius, Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo; Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Alisson (Galoppo), Rodrigo Nestor (Talles Costa) and Patrick (Juan); Luciano and Calleri.

Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

ATHLETIC-GO: Renan; Dudu (Hayner), Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas, Edson Fernando (Shaylon) and Jorginho (Léo Pereira); Wellington Rato and Churin (Ricardinho).

Technician: Eduardo Baptista.

Leave your comment