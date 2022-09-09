Patron of the Atltico, Menin wishes a speedy recovery for Arana and Rabello

photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press

Rubens Menin wished the athletes of Galo well

Atltico’s main patron, businessman Rubens Menin wished a speedy recovery to left-back Guilherme Arana and defender Igor Rabello.

Football is the art of the imponderable. Two important players @Athletic suffered injuries now in this final stretch. Let’s now hope for the best recovery of the stars Igor Rabelo and Guilherme Arana. %u2014 Rubens Menin (@rubensmenin) September 9, 2022

“Football is the art of the imponderable. Two important players from Atltico have suffered injuries in this final stretch. Now let’s hope for the best recovery of the stars Igor Rabelo and Guilherme Arana”, said Menin.

Arana had a multi-ligament injury in her left knee, compromising the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, in addition to tearing the medial meniscus and cartilage. He will only come back in 2023 and therefore miss the World Cup in Qatar.