Patron of the Atltico, Menin wishes a speedy recovery for Arana and Rabello

“Football is the art of the imponderable. Two important players from Atltico have suffered injuries in this final stretch. Now let’s hope for the best recovery of the stars Igor Rabelo and Guilherme Arana”, said Menin.
Arana had a multi-ligament injury in her left knee, compromising the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, in addition to tearing the medial meniscus and cartilage. He will only come back in 2023 and therefore miss the World Cup in Qatar.
J Igor Rabello underwent surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He has already started physiotherapy at Atltico, but he will only return to play in 2023.
