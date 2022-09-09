Paulo Guedes promises to end IPI if Bolsonaro is reelected

Minister denied that the government has adopted political measures with an electoral objective in the case of reducing the ICMS on fuel

Isac Nóbrega/PR – 05/06/2019

Paulo Guedes is the current Minister of Economy of the Bolsonaro government.



the minister Paulo Guedes participated in two events in Sao Paulo this Thursday, 8th. In the first, at the São Paulo Commercial Association, the economist defended the government’s policy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Amazon and promised that in case of reelection the Taxes over industrialized products (IPI) will be extinguished: “The Amazon, instead of living on credit and IPI, which is a perverse tax, it should live on green credit. It will live to make the largest bioeconomy center in the world. It will live precisely on green credits from the preservation of environmental resources. US$ 100 billion is the annual calculation, Brazil should be between US$ 15 or US$ 20 billion. This is much more than any IPI can give to the development of this region. Let’s take the next one there. Does Tesla make an electric car? Great, so I was going to do a speedboat and electric car in the Amazon. Because it doesn’t pollute. Isn’t Amazon a giant digital logistics company? Boot in the Amazon, we will grant income tax exemption for 30, 40 years”.

The minister denied that the government had adopted political measures with an electoral objective in the case of the reduction of the ICMS of fuels. Later, Guedes participated in an event in the automotive sector, Automotive Business, where he praised the government’s economic policy and declared that this is the best fiscal moment in the country: “The Brazilian economy is on its way. It is strong, it is growing, it has a fiscal situation with the first surplus in thirteen years. This at all levels of government. We are not in equilibrium because the Federal Government has adjusted and left states and municipalities with saucers in hand, on the contrary; It is the first time, since redemocratization, that all Brazilian municipalities have paid the thirteenth, paid the suppliers and everyone is up to date”.

*With information from reporter Carolina Abelin