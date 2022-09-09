PCdoB candidate celebrates death of Queen Elizabeth II

The candidate for the government of São Paulo Gabriel Columbus (PCdoB) used social media this Thursday, 8, to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch passed away today, at the age of 96 — 70 of them being the role of a British monarch. She was the longest-lived queen England has ever had.

“Today is the day to open a beer to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II”, wrote the candidate for the government of SP. “Although it took time and it was not at the hands of the working class.”

According to Colombo, the “liberal” media would do the usual and honor the monarch. However, he said that, in history, he prefers “to see kings and queens under the guillotine”.

Today is the day to open a beer to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth. Even if it took time and it wasn’t at the hands of the working class. Liberal media will do the usual: honor the monarch. In history, I prefer to see the kings and queens under the guillotine. — Gabriel Colombo (@colombopcb) September 8, 2022

The declaration of the communist candidate contrasts with the other manifestations of the Brazilian political class. National Congress President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) offered condolences to the British family and all the people of the United Kingdom. The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) expressed “deep sorrow” for the death of the monarch.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) referred to the queen as “the queen of us all” and said that “eternity was surprised” to receive it. In addition, he declared official mourning in Brazil for three days.