Pedro Raúl’s manager opens the game and reveals all clubs interested in the striker

In great phase, the top scorer of the Brasileirão, Pedro Raúl, should leave Goiás next season. Loaned by Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan, the striker has been attracting the interest of several giants of Brazilian football, and may even be bought permanently by a team from Brazil.

That’s because, despite having started the year as an “unknown”, Pedro has been proving all his quality with the Esmeraldina shirt, even getting into the pre-list of called up for the World Cup.

And, for those who follow their numbers, this is not impressive. So far, the player has scored 21 goals in 39 games, and in the Brasileirão, the statistics are even better, 14 goals in 23 games.

Thus, as previously mentioned, several big clubs in Brazilian football have been trying to hire the striker, who is currently focusing on the season segment for Goiás.

Pedro Raúl’s manager ‘exposes’ the clubs that made inquiries for the striker

In fact, in an interview with journalist Jorge Nicola, Pedro Raúl’s staff revealed which clubs are actually in the ‘dispute’ for hiring the striker. According to him: Grêmio, Internacional, Corinthians, São Paulo, Botafogo, Vasco and Flamengo were the teams that, so far, have expressed some interest in the player.