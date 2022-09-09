Peter and who else? What to expect from the last squad call-up before the Cup list | Brazilian Team

It’s not long before the World Cup. This Friday, there will be more precisely 72 days left for the kick-off at the Qatar World Cup. Coach Tite announces the call-up of 26 players from the Brazilian team at 11 am, with a live broadcast of ge. It will be the last list before the definitive one to try for the sixth championship at the end of the year.

The Brazilian men’s team will play two friendlies in France. First, they face Ghana, on September 23, in Le Havre, at the Oceane stadium. Then, on the 27th, he takes on Tunisia, at Parc des Princes, PSG’s stadium, in Paris. These are the last friendly matches before the World Cup debut against Serbia, on November 24 – check out the entire schedule below.

The call is surrounded by expectation. The moment is defining after 120 players called up by Tite in six years at the head of the Brazilian national team, with a natural bottleneck for up to 40 players who are more likely to travel to Qatar.

Pedrofrom Flamengo, Libertadores top scorer with 12 goals, is an expected card in Tite’s list. It would be the third call-up for the striker, who was called up the first time and was injured (for Richarlison’s arrival and never leaving). The second time, he came on for 22 minutes in the second half against Venezuela, in the first round of the Qualifiers.

Before, during and after the press conference, also follow the repercussion of the call during the live of the ge

1 of 6 Tite will announce the call-up of the Brazilian team this Friday — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Tite will announce the call-up of the Brazilian team this Friday — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The list will also provide answers to some questions from Tite and his assistants. The fight for positions was wide open in the last list with three left-backs and eight forwards.

See an overview for each sector below:

The trio has been consolidated for some lists with Tite and this time it will be complete. In the June call, Edersonfrom Manchester City, was cut out due to injury. Alissonfrom Liverpool, and Wevertonfrom Palmeiras, are the other two stickers stamped in the position.

Another position where there is a trio with significant distance to the other options. Thiago Silvawho will turn 38 on September 22, is still in good shape at Chelsea, despite playing in a different system than Tite’s National Team – a particularity that many other players live, by the way. marquinhosfrom PSG, and Eder Militãofrom Real Madrid, are right names on the list.

The question remains for the fourth man to be called. Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal, has four call-ups (and one cut), but so far he hasn’t played a single minute with Tite. In the last call-up, in June, against South Korea and Japan, he was injured, but was not cut.

2 of 6 Defender Gabriel Magalhães felt pain in his thigh in training with the National Team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Defender Gabriel Magalhães felt pain in his thigh in training with the National Team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

The Brazilian team closely follows the recovery of Lucas Verissimo, from Benfica, who is recovering from surgery on his right knee, but has not yet returned to play. Assistant Matheus Bachi and physical trainer Fabio Mahseradjian were personally with Lucas in Lisbon, following training sessions and in contact with professionals from the Portuguese club.

The observations of Tite and co. have still Bremerrecently signed by Juventus, and Ibanez, from Rome. There are alternatives, as well as Philipfrom Atletico Madrid, and Leo Ortizfrom Bragantino.

Starter in the entire Qualifiers campaign, Danilo returns after suffering with pain in the plantar surface (sole) of the right foot. He has been experimenting with even more roles for Juventus – he played as a left-back in a three-defender system, but he has also played as a midfielder at other times for the Old Lady.

Daniel Alves39, after 10 tough games in Mexico – only in his ninth game for the League has he won the first -, raises doubts outside the CBF, but he is a player that Tite will hardly give up.

Assistant coach Cesar Sampaio and physiologist Guilherme Passos were with him in Mexico City to watch two matches. Dani acts as a central midfielder for most of his nearly 1,000 minutes in just over a month in action for Pumas – to get an idea of ​​the comparison, for Barcelona, ​​in five months it was 1,100 minutes.

3 of 6 Daniel Alves in action for Pumas — Photo: AFP Daniel Alves in action for Pumas – Photo: AFP

On the left, after calling on the last list Alex Sandrofrom Juventus, Alex Telleswho moved from Manchester United to Sevilla, and Guilherme Arana, from Atlético-MG, the tendency is for Tite to define two who are ahead in the evaluation of the coaching staff. But there is a player out in advance. Arana suffered a sprained left knee at the end of Atlético-MG’s draw against Bragantino and will not play again this year. A misfortune for the Olympic champion left-back.

run outside Renan Lodi, who left Atletico Madrid on loan to England’s Nothinghan Forest. With a more offensive style, Lodi was highlighted at the beginning of the Qualifiers – he has five assists in 15 games for the national team -, but lost space due to Tite’s change of game system – who used him many times as the deep man on the left (today Tite works with Vini Jr and even midfielder Lucas Paquetá) – and also for failing in the Copa America final against Argentina.

casemiro and Fabinho follow in the front pack as the first man of midfield. Always ahead the now Manchester United player. Your club mate, Fredstarted the season on the bench, but is a starter for the Seleção.

The fourth man in the position is Bruno Guimarães, from Newcastle. He played for the last time on August 24, suffered thigh swelling, but is close to returning to play. The Brazilian team assesses the situation, but it shouldn’t be a problem for Tite’s call.

Other recently called up players were Gersonwho also returned from injury at Olympique Marseille, and Douglas Luiz, who is having a good season for Aston Villa. But he is mostly seen by Tite as the first midfielder. ArthurLiverpool’s new signing, runs on the outside, as well as Danilofrom Palmeiras, who was on the last list, but did not debut. Andrewfrom Fluminense, was observed by Tite’s coaching staff in at least three games at the stadium.

Further on, Tite has Lucas Paquetá like a proper name. From a new home, after leaving Lyon for West Ham, the 25-year-old midfielder was present in 15 of the 18 squads in this World Cup cycle.

4 of 6 Paquetá celebrates the goal for the Brazilian team against Colombia — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Paquetá celebrates the goal for the Brazilian team against Colombia – Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Who also has a lot of prestige with the coach is Philippe Coutinho, who regained space in the Selection after a serious injury. Although he has already lived moments of greater prominence at Aston Villa – he was on the bench in three matches of the seven he played this season -, the midfielder was present in the last four calls and scored three goals.

In parallel with these more established names, others are being watched by the coaching staff and are still dreaming of a chance on this list and, who knows, in the Cup. It is the case, for example, of Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, who “is playing a lot” according to Tite, in a recent interview. The coach also likes the red-black Everton Ribeirowho was in the Selection for most of this cycle, but was left out of the last two calls.

Position where there are plenty of options and a lot of competition. The greatest expectation is for the convening of Pedro, who lives a spectacular phase in Flamengo. Last month, Tite said that the presence of the striker in the list of the next two friendlies is “quite likely”. He said the player is “summoning himself”.

Besides him, another one that should reappear in the Selection is Antony, one of the protagonists of the last European transfer window, when he left Ajax for Manchester United. The 22-year-old striker has gained space in the canarian group since last year, but was left out of the last list due to being injured.

5 of 6 Antony in action in the Brazilian team’s rout over Chile — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Antony in action in the Brazilian team’s rout over Chile — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

But who leaves for them to enter? Therein lies the doubt. The attack has certain names, like Neymar, Vini Junior and Gabriel Jesusand others that are very unlikely to leave Tite’s list, such as little raphinha and richarlison. So, there are few spaces left.

In June, in the friendlies against South Korea and Japan, eight were also called up for the attack, which included Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli and rodrygo. The former started the season on the bench at Atletico Madrid and was out of the last two games due to a muscle injury. The second comes well for Arsenal, with three goals in seven games, while the third is still looking for space as a starter at Real Madrid, but always appears well in the merengue team. He played 145 minutes over four matches, with one goal and one assist.

With the return of Antony and the likely addition of Pedro, if Tite takes eight forwards, just one between Cunha, Martinelli and Rodrygo should return to the list. If you decide on nine strikers, two have chances.

gabigol lost space and was out of the last two calls, but remains on the radar, as well as Roberto Firmino. Hampered by injuries, the Liverpool player hasn’t played hopscotch since last year’s Copa America final, but has scored three goals and three assists in Liverpool’s first seven games of the season.

In recent interviews, Tite even mentioned Pedro RaúlGoiás striker who is the top scorer of the Brasileirão, but it seemed much more like an exercise in the office of coach of the Selection – in addition to a disguise for talking about Pedro in interviews.