PetroReconcavo has more than 35 job openings for mid-level, technical and higher-level professionals to work in BA and RN

With the oil and gas sector expanding a little more every day, skilled labor becomes essential for everything to work. Therefore, to properly develop its projects, PetroReconcavo has some job openings for the states of Rio Grande do Norte and Bahia. The selective processes are already underway, so don’t waste time, participate!

Find out about the job openings made available by the company to work in the oil and gas sector in Brazil

Before knowing how to apply, we emphasize that the PetroSolGas website has no connection with the selection processes. Here, we only disclose, so that job vacancies reach as many professionals as possible who are unemployed.

Therefore, if you become interested in any of the positions mentioned, check if you meet the requirements requested by PetroReconcavo and apply, as we will teach you later.

Job vacancies that are being offered to professionals in Mossoró, Rio Grande do Norte

Construction Project Engineer

Technical Probe Operator

platformer

Welder

Rig Supervisor

Probe Maintenance Technician

Special Operations Technician

Planning Technician

Occupational Safety Technician

Toaster

Do you live in Mata de São João in Bahia? PetroReconcavo has new opportunities for workers in this region, check

Engineering Support Analyst

Engineering Support Analyst — Probes and Services

Logistics Analyst I

Probe Maintenance Engineer

Construction Project Engineer

Probe Engineer

Technical Probe Operator

platformer

Welder

Probe Maintenance Technician

Special Operations Technician

Project Planning Technician

Occupational Safety Technician — Probes and Services

Toaster

Unique vacancy for people from Pojuca in Bahia who want to participate in a selection process in a giant in the sector

Engineering Support Analyst

For those who are in Salvador, Bahia, PetroReconcavo also has job openings for professionals in that city.

Accounting Analyst | costs

Personnel Administration Analyst II

Gas Marketing Analyst

Purchase analyst

IT Business Analyst

Financial Planning Analyst – Probes and Services

Systems Analyst

Materials Assistant

IT assistant

Infrastructure and Cloud Coordinator

Systems Coordinator

Process Engineer

Construction Project Engineer — Rigs and Services

Specialist Artificial Lift Engineer

Geologist

How to apply, participate in selection processes and compete for job openings offered by PetroReconcavo?

To apply in the selection processes of this company that has been operating for years in the oil and gas sector, interested parties must be aware that they need to meet certain requirements. After all, every job vacancy has its particularities, so it will be necessary to pay attention to this factor.

Thus, before applying for the chosen position, see if it is being offered to the city in which you live and if its requirements are compatible with your professional profile. Soon after this check appears that everything is in compliance, just access this LINK HERE.

When accessing PetroReconcavo’s official job vacancies page, search for the opportunity you want, click on it and apply. Now, what remains is to wait to know whether or not he was approved in the selection process.



