Pezzolano questions speech by Renato Gaúcho about Cruzeiro: ‘What is beautiful?’

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Pezzolano believes that Cruzeiro play beautiful football due to the superiority shown in most matches Paulo Pezzolano questioned Renato Gaúcho’s comment about Cruzeiro. On Monday (5/9), the coach of Grêmio evaluated Raposa’s performance in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and said: “it’s fired, but there’s no beautiful football”.

The coach of the celestial team, however, believes that beautiful is something subjective. In an interview with Radio 98FMhe highlighted his admiration for Renato, but showed a different opinion.

“I admire Renato Gaúcho a lot as a coach, but he remains open: what is beautiful? What is playing beautiful? It’s very personal. For him, Cruzeiro doesn’t play beautiful, but for me we play very beautiful. more goals in the league, which attacks more, more possession of the ball, more triumphs, which imposes itself on all rivals, we are superior”, he pointed out.

For Pezzolano, Cruzeiro presents beautiful football because it is superior to the opponents in most matches. The Uruguayan also cites the opportunities created by his team.

“For me, playing nice, being very practical, is always having more chances of goals than the rival in the game. That for me is playing nice, because I’m closer to winning. Can I lose, if you attack me twice? Can I. too. But if I attack 20, and the rival 10, 8, I’m closer to winning”, he said.

Cruzeiro has 59 points in the leaderboard – eight more than the vice-leader Bahia and 18 points more than Londrina, 5th place, first team outside the G4.

Raposa, who hasn’t lost in 11 games, has the best attack, the best defense and has the best numbers as home and away. Scoring distance to rivals and celestial performance were also factors addressed by Pezzolano.

“Afterwards, I think that tactically, Cruzeiro is beautiful as the team works, how they steal the ball, press with the intensity they have. That’s why I say, it’s very personal. For me he’s playing beautiful, he’s getting the results he needs. Today we have nine points above the second, 18 points above the fifth. Man, if we’re not playing nice, we’re very close”, he explained.

Renato Gaúcho’s speech about Cruzeiro

Introduced as Grêmio’s new coach on Monday (5), Renato Gaúcho gave a press conference and, in one of the answers, evaluated Cruzeiro’s football.

The coach stated that he believes in celestial access, but said that the team led by Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano “is not playing beautiful football.”

“(…) You see Cruzeiro. Cruzeiro is ahead, but, with all due respect, Cruzeiro is not that team that is playing beautiful football. But it is leading. It will rise”, he said.