Pezzolano scales Cruzeiro with reinforced attack to face Operrio-PR

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Paulo Pezzolano climbed Cruzeiro with news for the duel against Operrio-PR Paulo Pezzolano climbed Cruzeiro with news and a reinforced attack for the duel against Operrio-PR, this Thursday (8), at 21:30, in Mineiro, for the 29th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Suspended for the third yellow card, Neto Moura will serve an automatic suspension tonight and will be replaced by Willian Oliveira. In the offensive sector, Bruno Rodrigues wins the starting position again. Jaj another who wins opportunity. Daniel Jr and Edu were kept on the team.

The organization of the pieces in the field, however, is still unknown. Holders of the 1-1 draw with Cricima, last Sunday (4), Wesley Gasolina and Luvannor start the match against Operrio on the bench.

The Cruise is scheduled with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Bruno Rodrigues, Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu; Jaj, Daniel Jr and Edu.

Besides Neto Moura, Cruzeiro also doesn’t have Rafa Silva in front of Operrio. The striker was sent off against Cricima. Defender Wagner, midfielder Fernando Canesin and forward Waguininho were not listed.

In search of Serie A mathematical access, Cruzeiro enters the field as the isolated leader of the Second Division. The celestial team has 59 points – eight more than vice-leader Bahia and 18 more than Londrina, 5th place, the first club outside the G4.