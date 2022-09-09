In order to make the constitutional rights to life and health compatible with the values ​​inherent to the private sector and the rules of Consumer Law, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Arasproposed to the STF the establishment of an interpretation in accordance with the Federal Constitution, in the sense that the exemplary character of the list of treatments and events provided for by the ANS is recognized.

According to the opinions of the PGR, it is not up to the plan operator to refuse the treatment indicated by the health professional on the mere argument that the procedure is not on the mandatory coverage list.

The demonstration took place in ADIn 7,088, filed by the Brazilian Association for the Protection of Health Plans and Systems Consumers (Saúde Brasil), and in ADIns 7,183 and 7,193, in addition to ADPF 986, which deal with the same topic.

PGR asks the STF to recognize the role of ANS as an example.(Image: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF)

ADIn 7,183 was proposed by the Brazilian Committee of Representative Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), and ADIn 7,193 by the political party Podemos. ADPF 986 is authored by Rede Sustentabilidade and the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec). All actions are reported by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso.

In the documents sent to the STF, Aras emphasizes the need to apply to users of health plans the inversion of the burden of proof, as occurs in consumer relations. In other words, it would be up to the operator, in case of disagreement with the treatment not provided for in the list of mandatory coverage, to indicate another effective, effective and safe procedure, already incorporated into the list. However, this indication would not be applied to urgent situations, in which there is not enough time to wait for a response from the operator in this regard.

In the event that there is no therapeutic substitute, or the procedures on the ANS list are exhausted, the operator may, however, refuse treatment, always with a reasoned basis, in two cases. The first of them, when the inclusion of the treatment indicated by the doctor has already been fundamentally rejected by the ANS; and the other, in cases of proven ineffectiveness of the treatment in the light of evidence-based medicine or when there is no recommendation by renowned national or foreign technical bodies.

This position, however, according to the attorney-general’s argument, does not conflict with the result of the recent trial by the STJ, which took place on June 8 this year. This is because the analysis to be carried out by the STF is of the constitutionality of the norms indicated to make them compatible with the fundamental rights to life and health.

“The Federal Supreme Court’s provocation for this direct action takes place under constitutional parameters and in a broader way, while, in the Superior Court of Justice, the conclusion on the nature of the list aimed at solving concrete cases, making an analysis of the legitimacy of ANS resolutions that established/updated the list of mandatory coverage procedures against the provisions of Law 9,656/1998. Therefore, they are different judgments, examined under biases and with different amplitudes.”

Right to health

The 1988 Constitution elevated health to the status of a fundamental right and imposed on the public power the duty to ensure its protection, promotion and recovery. To this end, it constitutionalized the SUS and established decentralized action, comprehensive care for the population and community participation in its management as guidelines.

Complementing the public system, it enabled private companies to provide health services, imposing on the public authorities the responsibility to regulate and supervise the sector in order to correct inherent flaws in the functioning of the market and to protect users from possible abuses. It is in this context that the ANS and Law 9,656/98 appear, which regulates private health care plans and insurance.

The law determined the minimum coverage to be offered by health plans, prohibited the execution of contracts that provided coverage lower than that of this plan and instructed the ANS to detail the procedures that should be included in this basic catalog, as well as their exclusions.

“However, even in the face of the possibility of periodic inclusion of new treatments in the list of mandatory coverage, it is necessary to consider that the advancement and evolution of technologies in medicine are not always accompanied, with the same speed, by mechanisms that guarantee that they will be made available to the population in a timely manner.”

The PGR also highlights that the expectation of the beneficiary of a health plan to have access to all the necessary measures to preserve his health is legitimate, since article 35-F of Law 9.656/98 provides that health care, provided by private plans, it comprises all the actions necessary for the prevention of the disease and the recovery, maintenance and rehabilitation of health.

“The understanding of the list’s exhaustiveness, as a rule, brings significant burdens to the user, who will always have to follow a longer path, through the judicial route, in an attempt to prove their right to obtain the treatment prescribed in the specific case”he adds, while also remembering that the measure also burdens the Judiciary, and ends up transferring to it the need to investigate a technical issue.

“The recognition of the exemplary character of the ANS list, with restrictions, is in line with the Constitution and with the rules that govern consumer relations, to a greater extent than the conception of a mitigated taxation. become the same, but the path to it is facilitated for the benefit of the user-consumer.”

Financial balance

In another part of the opinion, Augusto Aras says that the claim made by health plan operators that there would be economic unfeasibility if the model of the exemplary list is adopted does not correspond to reality. The PGR argues that, in order to curb waste and manage costs, operators can, as long as it is specified in the contract, carry out audits and expertise as part of the analysis process of a request for a procedure submitted to prior authorization (Resolution Consu 8/98).

Aras also mentions the pricing of these plans, which is made possible by epidemiological studies and actuarial evaluations. “In this step, the maintenance of the economic-financial balance of the plans is largely carried out through the mechanisms for fixing the adjustments applicable to monthly fees, which are the subject of ANS rules and take into account the variations in assistance expenses and fees of claims”.

Interpretation according

Preliminarily, the Attorney General of the Republic opines on the lack of knowledge of ADIns 7,088 and 7,183, due to the lack of active legitimacy of the entities Saúde Brasil and CRPD, and also asks for the exclusion of the active pole of Idec in ADPF 986. On the merits, he opines for the merits of the requests, so that an interpretation is given in accordance with the Constitution to paragraph 4 of article 10 of law 9,656/98, amended by law 14,307/22, so that:

(i) the illustrative nature of the list of coverage of procedures and events in supplementary health with mandatory coverage is recognized, and health plan operators are prohibited from refusing the treatment prescribed by the doctor due to the pure and simple circumstance of not being included in the list of ANS ;

(ii) health plan operators are allowed to indicate treatment different from that prescribed by the health professional, whether or not incorporated into the ANS list, for reasons of lower cost, provided that it has the same or greater proven efficacy and safety, except in situations of urgency in which there is not enough time to wait for the operator’s position;

(iii) the operators can only refuse the treatment or procedure prescribed by the doctor when, in the absence of a therapeutic substitute,

(iii.a) the ANS has previously and groundedly rejected its inclusion in the list of mandatory coverage supplementary health procedures and events;

(iii.b) is demonstrably ineffective or unsafe in light of evidence-based medicine, or

(iii.c) is not recommended by renowned national or foreign technical bodies.

Read the full protests:

Information: MPF.