Physicists accelerate photons above the speed of light

Light travels through a vacuum at 299,792,458 meters per second. To make the number more palpable, it is possible to say that, in just one second, light rays are capable of traveling 300,000 kilometers – which is just less than the distance from Earth to the Moon.

Until then, this speed had only been surpassed in science fiction sagas, such as “Star Wars” and “Star Trek”. Now, scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and the University of Rochester in New York have managed to make photons accelerate faster than the speed of light in the laboratory.

Photons are elementary particles that make up light. The researchers manipulated these particles inside hot plasma (ionized gas), making them run 30% faster than the threshold speed. The full study was published in the scientific journal Physical Review Letters.



The speed of a photon is defined by the network of electric and magnetic fields present in space. Electromagnetism cannot be changed, but photon pulses also generate sets of regular waves that, depending on the environment, allow scientists to slow down or speed up particles.

Maybe you’re wondering, what’s the point of accelerating photons above the speed of light? To the dismay of many, this does not mean that we will be able to travel from one galaxy to another in a matter of seconds. Not yet.

However, from a theoretical point of view, the experiment helps to deepen the physics of plasmas and imposes new restrictions on the accuracy of current models. In practice, the technology would allow the creation of even more powerful lasers, which could be used in particle accelerators or in the generation of clean energy through nuclear fusion.