PicPay is giving away cash and 3% cashback on Shopee 9.9

Shopee 9.9 has even more benefits for PicPay users: in addition to cashback, discount coupons were also released

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

Users will have 3% cashback through the PicPay Store and those who use the PicPay Card in the credit function can still have coupons of up to R$ 15 off this Friday when shopping at Shopee. The benefits, in celebration of the 9.9 Super Shopping Day, can be used cumulatively.

Remembering that PicPay Card users have the option to generate the virtual card in the app to make e-commerce purchases more securely.

Shopee 9.9: special discount for PicPay customers

PicPay Card users will have access to a coupon of R$ 15 off the first purchase made on Shopee over R$ 30. Customers who already consume in the e-commerce will have a coupon of R$ 10 in orders of at least R$ 70. The codes are limited and will be valid from 09/09 to 09/30, or while stocks last.

In addition, the cashback, which is valid for any user of the app and for any purchase on the website, will be reversed in the balance in the wallet and can be used throughout the PicPay ecosystem. The return of 3% of the amount spent will only be valid on the day of the promotion, 09/09. On other days, cashback varies.

Shopee was recently included in PicPay Store, a product marketplace that has more than 330 partners and offers several benefits, such as cashback and the ease of purchasing through the app.

To use cashback and discount coupon cumulatively and earn more, you need to access Shopee through PicPay Store and enter the promotional coupon at the time of purchase, which needs to be made with PicPay Card. The codes are:

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

PICPAY10 – R$10 OFF for existing customers (purchases over R$70).

PICPAY15 – R$15 OFF for first purchase on Shopee (purchases over R$30).

About PicPay

Founded in Vitória (ES) in 2012, PicPay is a payment app that was born with the mission of making people’s lives easier. In 2015, the company was invested in by the J&F group, one of the largest business conglomerates in Brazil. Currently, PicPay has more than 30 million active users.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Khosro / shutterstock.com