PIS/PASEP: WHO can receive payments in SEPTEMBER? Check out!

O PIS/Pasep it is a benefit intended for all workers who carry out formal activities. The program is open to both those who work in the private sector and those who work in the public sector.

This month, about 300 thousand workers will receive payments from the PIS/Pasep. However, the transfers refer to the 2019 and 2020 base year allowances. Although the deposits have already been completed, the beneficiaries will be able to redeem the amounts until December 29 of this year.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, a total of R$ 200 million has not yet been withdrawn by the program’s beneficiaries.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

Finally, they have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

How to consult PIS/Pasep

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

For those who receive PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For those who receive the Pasep (public servant)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

How to receive?

the payment of PIS takes place through Caixa Econômica Federal, while the pasep is deposited by Banco do Brasil. the deposit of PIS 2022 was done automatically in a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the official Caixa TEM application.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal at ATMs, at Lottery Houses and at CAIXA Aqui Correspondents and at a branch of CASHIERpresenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

How to redeem PIS/Pasep base year 2019?

to rescue the salary bonus base year 2019the worker must go to a unit of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, taking with him his/her identity card or other document with a photo.

In addition to this option, the beneficiary can request PIS/Pasep redemption. Just send an e-mail to [email protected] The applicant must replace the “uf” with the acronym of their state.

PIS 2022 table

THE PIS table defines the value of PIS 2022 according to the months worked, that is, the beneficiaries received the amount proportionally. The maximum share of BRL 1,212 was only released for those who worked during all the months of 2020.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.