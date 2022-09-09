Piu wins Diamond League season title and closes ‘perfect year’ – 09/08/2022

World champion, Alison ‘Piu’ dos Santos is now also Diamond League season champion in the 400m hurdles. Undefeated in the year, he confirmed his favoritism by winning the final stage of the circuit held this Thursday (8) in Zurich, Switzerland. Far ahead of rivals, she closed with 46.98, running for the third time in the year under 47 seconds.

The Diamond League is the main circuit of athletics meetings and, this season, it had 12 qualifying stages until this final, in Zurich, for which the best of each event in the previous stages qualified. In the 400m hurdles, for example, the top eight of the season competed. In pole vaulting, the six.

In the case of Piu, he won six in the six races he participated in, in Doha (Qatar), Eugene (USA), Oslo (Norway), Stockholm (Sweden), Silesia (Poland) and Brussels (Belgium). He just didn’t win every stage of the season because he didn’t go to Rabat, Morocco.

The Brazilian was left in a season that did not have the participation of the champion and the Olympic runner-up in Tokyo-2020. Karstem Warholm, from Norway, spent a good part of the year injured, he came back at the Worlds, but he wasn’t 100%. And American Rai Benjamin only raced for Diamond in Doha, where he was second behind Piu, a result that would be repeated at the World Cup in July.

Thus, Piu had no competitors at his height in today’s final (8). He passed the second barrier already in first and, later, it was just expanding the advantage. He finished with 46.98, followed by American Khallifah Rosser, who had 47.59. Another American, CJ Allen, finished third. In the entire history of the 400m hurdles, only three other athletes had times better than the 46.98 that Piu did today: Warholm, Benjamin and Kevin Young, who was a world record holder for almost 30 years.

This is only the third time that a Brazilian has won the Diamond League champion trophy. Before him, only Fabiana Murer achieved this feat, in the 2010 and 2014 seasons, when the cups were defined only by the score in the season, without a final. Piu had also already joined her as the only Brazilian athletics world champions.

Other Brazilians

In total, four Brazilians participated in the final stage in Zurich, which started yesterday and continued until today. The first was Almir Junior, who was fifth among the six finalists in the triple jump. He even made his best jump of the season, 17.10 m, but he was far from the dispute for the podium, which was all Cuban: Andy Diaz Hernandez in first with 17.70 m, the Portuguese naturalized Pedro Pichardo in second, with 17.63 m, and Jordan Díaz Fortun in third, with 17.60m.

In the 110m hurdles, Rafael Pereira, who had a good season, with a second, a third and a fifth place in three events, did not do well in the final. He hit the first hurdle, stumbled on the sixth, and finished in ninth and last place in the race, with 13s73. Grand Holloway won for the USA, followed by two Jamaicans: Rasheed Broadbell and Hansle Parchment.

In the pole vault final, Thiago Braz’s drawing was bad. He only jumped 5.62m on the third attempt, had the same difficulty at 5.72m, and then failed to pass the bar at 5.81m, finishing sixth. Olympic champion in Rio-2016 and bronze in Tokyo-2020, Thiago maintains the taboo of never having won a Diamond League stage.