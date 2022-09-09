Political leaders meet to discuss Chile’s new constitution

The idea of ​​forming the group was settled after the failure of the referendum last Sunday

After voters rejected the proposal for a new constitution, political leaders in the Chile, from the opposition and the government, formed a dialogue table to discuss the direction of the constitutional text this Wednesday, 7th. of one year by the former constituent convention. By law, the constitution inherited from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship must remain in force, but there is a consensus among political forces and citizens that a new constitution has yet to be produced. Unlike voting for the past 13 years, attendance at the plebiscite was mandatory and more than 13 million Chileans turned out to be in the polling stations. After the result, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, made a statement to summon the political forces to the new constituent process. Boric reinforced that he is against violence and intolerance and that “history has taught us that real changes are not made overnight”.

