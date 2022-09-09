Porsche makes death official according to Red Bull – Formula 1 News

The long-awaited marriage between Porsche and Red Bull will no longer take place. The German brand belonging to the Volkswagen Group announced this Friday (9) that the two companies have reached an agreement and withdraw from the partnership in Formula 1 from the 2026 season.

The reason, according to the statement issued by Porsche, was the resistance of the base in Milton Keynes to give up half of the control of the team. The Germans have claimed since the beginning of the negotiations that the interest is for the partnership to be “on an equal footing”, which would mean for Porsche not only to be the engine manufacturer, but also to own 50% of Red Bull.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Audi and Porsche, brands of the Volkswagen group (Photo: Reproduction)

“Over the past few months, Dr. English hc F. Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH discussed the possibility of Porsche’s entry into Formula 1. The two companies have come to the conclusion that these negotiations will not go ahead”, reads the official statement issued by the German brand.

“The premise has always been that a partnership would be based on equality, which would include not just a partnership of engines, but also between the team. That could not be achieved”, he continued, leaving, however, open the possibility of entering F1 from the 2026 season, but following another path. “With the rule changes in place, the series remains an attractive environment for Porsche, and it will continue to be monitored.”

Christian Horner, boss of Red Bull, spoke about the end of the negotiations and said that the project of the German manufacturer “did not fit” in the DNA of the Taurus. “Of course, with Red Bull becoming an engine manufacturer in 2026, having these conversations has always come naturally,” the Englishman told Autosport. “These discussions have been concluded, and we have reached a consensus that it was not right to be involved with Red Bull in F1,” he added.

“We committed to being an engine maker for a year and a half or so. We have invested massively in facilities and personnel, and the first Red Bull engine was fired up a month ago. So it’s a wildly exciting chapter for us, and it’s never been reliant on a third party or an OEM. That was definitely never a prerequisite,” Horner continued.

The Taurean leader also said that “there was never a financial discussion”, and that any investment would be accepted “only if it fits our DNA and our long-term strategy”. “Porsche is a great brand, but the DNA is very different. During the discussion process, it became clear that there was a strategic misalignment.”

“Red Bull has demonstrated what it is capable of in F1. And without a doubt, as an independent team and now engine manufacturer, we are looking forward to competing against the OEMs, with the powertrain and chassis.”

Audi came out ahead and has already officially entered F1 in 2026 (Photo: Audi)

Speculation about the partnership between Porsche and Red Bull began in early April, when Volkswagen gave the green light for the entry of its two sports brands, Porsche and Audi, from the 2026 season. technical regulation of Formula 1, starting a new generation of engines, more focused on sustainability.

Everything seemed set when, on July 27, the German website Motorsport-total reported that the deal between Red Bull and Porsche gained strength in the face of a document to the Moroccan antitrust authorities that revealed the partnership’s plans, including the acquisition of 50% of the actions of the bullfighting group by the German brand — a document that would have to be proven within the European Union as well as outside. The initial agreement would be for ten years, and the operation would take place in Milton Keynes, the headquarters of the Austrian fleet.

On August 10th, another strong signal of the officialization of the Porsche/Red Bull partnership was given: the Stuttgart automaker registered the trademark “F1nally” – a play on words with F1 and finally (finally, in English). It was enough for the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) to confirm what changes would be promoted in the category for the announcement to be made.

They came six days later, after approval by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council. It was what was missing for Audi and Porsche, then, to put into practice the initial plans to finally join the elite of world motorsport, and the brand with the four rings came out ahead, announcing that it would become a supplier of engines from 2026. , however, the possibility of Audi also entering F1 as a team — the initial plan: once again, Motorsport-total announced that the gateway would be the purchase of a good part of Sauber, which competes under the name Alfa Romeo . The deal has not yet been made official, but the Italian brand has already announced that it will leave the Hinwil base at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Red Bull and Porsche began to go into crisis even before the union was signed. The German website F1-Insider.com reported earlier this week that the two parties still had not reached an agreement on the division of shares. The team backed off with the issue of loss of strength by the number of shares sold, in addition to the market value having increased compared to last year, when negotiations began.

“Porsche will not become our shareholder. We have every opportunity to build our engines”, said consultant Helmut Marko to the German site at the time. Red Bull also backed off from negotiating for the Honda factor, as the Japanese automaker, partner of the Taurus between 2019 and 2021, is considering a return in 2026 after exiting the championship at the end of last season.

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.