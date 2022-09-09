Portal analyzes how Fluminense can beat budget goal without selling players

With the closing of the main transfer windows in Europe – those of England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland had already closed last week, and this time it was the turn of Russia, Turkey, Belgium and Bulgaria (only those of Greece and Portugal remain open for another seven and 14 days, respectively) -, Fluminense survived the European onslaughts without having made the second sale that it calculated for 2022 besides Luiz Henrique (Nino and Matheus Martins, for example, had proposals rejected). What is a relief for the fans on the one hand, on the other ends up raising the alarm bell in the club’s finances.

The budget projection for the season predicted, at least, approximately R$ 100 million in player sales. But Fluminense obtained less than half of that amount with the €8 million euros (R$44 million at the time) from the sale of Luiz Henrique to Betis, from Spain – the €5 million euros (R$26 million) of negotiation bonuses can only be reached by the striker in Europe – and with the approximately R$ 1 million of the window fee of Nonato’s departure to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria. After failing to reach the goal, will the club be able to compensate with other types of income?

awards

According to the budget for 2022 presented by Fluminense, the expectation of collection with prizes was R$ 67.2 million, foreseeing the group stage of Libertadores, round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil and sixth place in the Brasileirão. So far, Tricolor has totaled BRL 26.9 million in prize money.

There are BRL 5.5 million from the Pré-Libertadores, BRL 4.6 million from the South American group stage and BRL 16.8 million up to the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil (despite being the Carioca champion, there was no state award). With BRL 40.3 million remaining (a figure higher than the BRL 33 million for the Brazilian champion prize), Fluminense will only be able to reach the budgeted goal if it reaches the final of the Copa do Brasil, which guarantees at least another BRL 25 million in case of a runner-up.

In this scenario, Fluminense would already total R$ 51.9 million, leaving R$ 15.3 million. With that, he would reach the goal of the item being able to finish the Brasileirão up to 11th place, which is equivalent to a prize of R$ 15.5 million. On the other hand, if it ended up in the G-4, it would guarantee at least another R$ 28 million, that is, it would have a profit of R$ 12.7 million in addition to the budget forecast.

In a possible scenario of a Copa do Brasil title, with a prize of R$ 60 million, and ending at least in the G-4, the club would achieve a profit of R$ 47.7 million in addition to the performance projection.

supporter member

The fundraiser with the fan-partner program is already on track to close 2022 above expectations. The club foresaw the entry of R$ 18 million for the soccer partner in the year, an average of R$ 1.5 million per month. Until July, R$ 16.9 million had been raised. In other words, with five months left (the August results have not yet been published on the club’s transparency portal), it has practically reached the goal.

And the expectation of profit beyond the budget is high since the launch of the new program. Fluminense currently has more than 62,000 members and had an average jump from R$ 1.7 million in monthly revenue to around R$ 4 million. In the last two months recorded, the income in the item was BRL 4,768,184.07 in June and BRL 4,118,635.76 in July.

(Photo: Marina Garcia – FFC)

If this average is maintained (which is bound to happen, since the new plans are now sold annually or semi-annually, and no longer on a monthly basis), the year will end with at least BRL 37 million, that is, BRL 19 million more than budgeted for this item (more than double the forecast).

Box office

So far in the season, Fluminense has totaled just over R$ 26 million with gross box office. In the budget, the club included R$ 35 million in the item, that is, R$ 9 million is still missing. The team has at least six more games at home (all for the Brazilian Championship) and would need an average of R$ 1.5 million in income per game.

If they reach the final of the Copa do Brasil, Fluminense will have seven games to go. To reach the goal, the average income would drop to around R$ 1.3 million, an amount that the tricolor fans reached in five of the last six matches at Maracanã (the exception was the income of R$ 638,185.00 in the rout by 5 to 2 over Coritiba).

This season, Fluminense’s biggest earnings as home team at Maracanã were: R$ 2,938,488.00 against Flamengo, in the Carioca final; R$ 2,462,755.00 against Corinthians, in the semi-final of the Copa do Brasil; R$ 2,272,440.00 with Fortaleza, in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil; R$ 2,201,275.00 against Ceará in Fred’s farewell; and R$ 2,137,932.50 against Flamengo in the Brasileirão.

Sponsorship

There is also the area of ​​sponsorship and royalties, whose budget forecast was R$ 28.7 million in professional football. The current values ​​were not disclosed to calculate how much is left, but after closing the budget in April, Fluminense signed two new sponsors for the uniform, “Frescatto” (shoulder blade) and “Avanutri” (shorts), and renewed it with “Betano” (master).

The previous contract with “Betano”, for example, was for approximately R$ 15 million for two years, that is, R$ 7.5 million per season. With the renewal and expansion of the sponsorship (the betting company also took over the Boteco Tricolor program on “FluTV” and field advertisements), the value rose to around R$ 24 million for 24 months, that is, R$ 12 million a year. The sponsorship of “Frescatto”, which was also not budgeted, was for another R$ 1 million for six months.

(Photo: Publicity/FFC)

Fluminense currently has 10 marks on the uniform: “Tim” (number), “Zinzane” (sleeves), “Gazin” (back), “Hotel Nacional” (lower back bar), “SAMOC” (sock), “Betano” (master), “Premier Vip Car” (chest), “Universidade de Vassouras” (front hem), “Frescatto” (shoulder blade) and “Avanutri” (shorts).

There are also royalties from sales of shirts, which also do not have figures disclosed. But data from the club point to a significant growth that probably exceeds what was expected in the budget. In the first half of 2022, Fluminense sold 87% more parts manufactured by “Umbro”, its sports equipment supplier, compared to the same period in 2021.