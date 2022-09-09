Post Malone gives a R$ 2,600 tip to a Brazilian barber | Rock in Rio



Post Malone gives R$ 2,600 tip to barber at Rock in Rio

Published 09/08/2022 11:34

Rio – Singer Post Malone was attended by barber Baiano Barber backstage at Rock in Rio, last Saturday, when he performed on the festival’s Mundo Stage. Generous, the artist left a tip of 500 dollars, equivalent to about R$ 2.6 thousand for the professional.

Polite, Post Malone asked permission to smoke during the service, asked if he wouldn’t disturb the professional and even left a tip. “I don’t think I realized that I had the opportunity to see this guy! Humble and friendly, Post malone asked me for permission to smoke while he was served, he asked if I didn’t mind, at the end of the service he left me a huge bonus in value of 500 dollars”, said Baiano Barber on Instagram.

“Thank you @postmalone and all his fans around the world, for the affection I’ve been receiving!!!! I had no idea how much this guy loved the world over, I’ve been receiving messages and comments from fans from all over the place!!! Thank you so much” , he added.