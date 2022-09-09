Powell, Lagarde and Campos Neto: the new signals given by the heads of the Central Banks about the direction of monetary policy

The week is shorter for the American and Brazilian markets due to the respective holidays on Monday (5) and Wednesday (7), but it brought many important indications about the direction of monetary policy of important Central Banks.

This Thursday (8), in his first public speech since the last symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continued without indicating the magnitude of the next rate hike in the United States. The next meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled for the 20th and 21st of this month. As of this date, the CME Group’s interest rate monitor shows that 86% of bets point to a 75 basis point adjustment, taking the rate to a range between 3% and 3.25%.

Today’s speech chairman, according to analysts, served to help clarify the monetary authority’s view of the latest US labor market data. O payroll released last Friday (2) indicated the creation of 315 thousand jobs in August, but an increase in the unemployment rate, to 3.7%. “In the latest labor market report, we saw a welcome increase in workforce participation,” Powell said during the event he attended today.

“Powell stressed that the job market is strong, unlike the market’s reaction to the last payroll, in which we saw a part pointing out that unemployment has gone up. I think the strong job market hampers the chance of a 50-bp hike at the next Fed meeting,” says Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

Another highlight in Powell’s speech concerns the risk of a recession. The Fed chairman stated that it is possible to raise interest rates while avoiding very high social impacts. The last time the Federal Reserve had inflation as high as it is today, in the early 1980s, the monetary authority raised the rate to double digits, causing recession and unemployment. “Inflation can be tamed without very high social costs,” Powell said.

As usual, the chairman reinforced the Fed’s overriding commitment to reducing inflation. “But overall, he left open the possibilities for the next meeting. The market will position itself even with the August inflation. Until then, this volatility continues,” Cruz said. The consumer price index (CPI) will be released next Tuesday (13).

In Europe, signs of tighter monetary tightening

Also on Thursday, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday, confirming the projections of most economists. The unprecedented increase promises to be repeated in the next meetings of the monetary authority. “Over the coming meetings, the Governing Council expects to raise interest rates further to dampen demand and protect against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations,” the ECB statement said.

The message was reinforced by the president of the monetary authority, Christine Lagarde, in a press conference after the decision. In addition to the prospect of high inflation, which should lead to new interest rate hikes, Lagarde drew attention to the deceleration of the European economy, with a scenario of lower global demand. A disruption in the supply of gas, with the cut of supply by Russia, is another aggravating factor, both from the point of view of rising prices and falling demand.

Lagarde said European inflation is spreading across a range of items, including services. On the magnitude of the next increase, the ECB president said that “it will not necessarily be 75 basis points”. Analysts, on the other hand, find it difficult to see a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening now. “Today’s decision was hawkish [dura, mostrando preocupação com a inflação]. Nobody leaves the house to raise interest rates by 75 basis points just once”, says Angelo Polydoro, economist at ASA Investments.

Lagarde’s signal is that interest rates will continue to rise for at least two more meetings. There is no expectation that inflation in Europe will approach the target again in the next three months. The trend, according to the ECB president, is that interest rates will soon reach a neutral level. However, there is no forecast for the cycle of monetary tightening to come to an end. “The terminal interest rate is unknown,” said Lagarde.

For Polydoro, from ASA Investments, Lagarde’s speech suggested that the interest rate is still far from bringing inflation back to the target. “There was a significant upward revision of inflation”, explains the economist. “Raising interest rates a little will not be enough to control this rise in prices. The ECB will have to raise the rate a lot”.

Julius Baer’s analysis team expects the ECB to raise rates by 50 basis points at its next meeting and continue raising rates in December and February 2023 by 25 basis points at each meeting, noting that lasting readings of high inflation , which will persist into the next month, are the main reason for the change hawkish of the ECB.

“Now, the authority is explicitly aiming to slow down demand and employment growth to bring inflation down to its target,” he points out.

In Brazil, interest rates may rise even further

Last Monday (5), at an event in the newspaper Economic value, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, stated that the battle against inflation is not won and there is still no forecast of interest rate cuts in Brazil. And he said that the Selic rate, currently at 13.75% per year, could undergo a final adjustment at the meeting this September.

“We understand that you have to send a hard message. Today’s message is the same as the last Copom. We took advantage of events like this to express ourselves and the message that is still valid today is that of the last Copom, which we said we would evaluate a possible final adjustment”, said Campos Neto.

Read more: Central Bank raises tone to contain optimism with interest in 2023

The BC president’s nod to a continuation of monetary tightening clashed with previous market expectations, which already saw the possibility of a deceleration in interest rates with the recent price deflation, which led to an adjustment of projections in the following session. But Campos Neto has reservations, showing concerns about the resumption of federal taxes on fuel in 2023, as well as the future of Auxílio Brasil. In addition, he stated that much of the interest rate hike process that has already taken place has not yet taken effect.

In Australia, BC waves at interest rate reduction

Finally, the governor of the Central Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe, surprised with a sign of a slowdown in interest rates in the country. During a speech on prospects for the US economy on Thursday, Lowe said higher hikes would be needed to contain inflation. However, he admitted that the rate has already risen considerably and very quickly. The Australian central bank has already raised interest rates five times in a row, by a total of 2.25 percentage points.

“We recognize that the case for a slower rate of interest rate hikes becomes stronger as the cost of money increases,” Lowe said, according to the report. Reuters. Australia’s monetary authority has been criticized for having some of its forecasts wrong. At the end of last year, the Australian BC said that interest rates should only rise from 2024. Last Tuesday, the rate was raised by another 50 basis points, to 2.35% per year. The committee hopes to further increase the rate, but says there is no predetermined path.

(With international agencies)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related