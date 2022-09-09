Prince William receives the title of Duke of Cornwall

Born on June 21, 1982, Prince William, then Duke of Cambridge, became second on the British royal succession list with the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The first is his father, Prince of Wales Charles Philip Arthur George, 73, who assumed the throne as King Charles III. William becomes Duke of Cornwall upon his father’s accession to the throne.

According to the British news network BBC, even if he is heir to the throne, Prince William will not automatically become Prince of Wales, a title his father had for many years. However, he immediately inherits another title from Charles: Duke of Cornwall. William is married to Catherine Middleton, with whom he has three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge. Catherine will be known as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Born at St Mary’s Hospital in London, William was educated at Wetherby School, Ludgrove School and Eton College. He holds an MA in Geography from the University of St Andrews in Scotland. William trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and in April 2008 graduated from the Royal Air Force College Cranwell. He served for two years as a full-time pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance starting in July 2015.

William is a patron of over 30 charitable and military organizations, including the Tusk Trust, Centrepoint and London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

He carries out projects through The Royal Foundation, with charitable work around mental health, nature conservation and health servers. In December 2014, he founded the “United for Wildlife” initiative, which aims to reduce illegal wildlife trade around the world.

According to information from the American magazine Reader’s Digest, the Duchy of Cornwall is ancient. It was created by King Edward III in 1337 to give his son Edward an income stream that would allow him to be independent – and out of trouble.

The word “duchy” basically translates to “the duke’s lands”. It is a bundle of assets that provided most of Prince Charles’ income and allowed him to support himself while he waited to become king. These assets will now pass into William’s hands.