PVC: Felipão’s smile – 09/08/2022 – PVC

Felipe is happy. Not just for qualifying Athletico-PR for their second Libertadores final and themselves for the fourth decision. He is happy to work with structure. In Brazil, it is determined that a coach’s victories and defeats have to do only with his ability. Sometimes the club gets in the way.

In 2018, when he returned to Palmeiras, six years after going through a bad period of management in Palmeiras, the advisors defined his return to the Academy as follows: “It looks like he’s at Disneyland. give the training?'”.

Before, on his second visit to Parque Antarctica, between 2010 and 2012, a fight with Kleber Gladiador made the coach decide that the two would no longer work together. Asked about the matter, the president at the time, Arnaldo Tirone, replied in a pathetic way: “Look, Palmeiras has a hierarchy, the president is above, and what Felipão decides we will abide by”.

When remembering the story, Luiz Felipe makes the sign of the cross.

The mess was so big that Scolari decided things for the president. Palmeiras was scrapped.

The happiness of 2018 led to the Brazilian title. The following year, he was the leader until the 11th round, with part of the debate programs decreeing that Palmeiras was already two-time champion. The drop in performance was combined with the elimination of Libertadores by Grêmio and a beating by Flamengo, by Jorge Jesus, 3-0 at Maracanã.

He was fired by executive director Alexandre Mattos, with whom he met again at Athletico-PR.

The question is not why Felipão did well at Palmeiras, in 2018, at the age of 70, and could end his career, at 73, in his fourth Libertadores final. Much more difficult to understand is why he took over Cruzeiro in 2020 and Grêmio in 2021.

Or why he decided to return to the national team, in 2014, to try for the world title he already had.

Surely someone will say that Felipão lived the sin of gluttony. Anyone who knows him closely knows that he can’t stay out of work.

It is moving to see a 73-year-old man, on a cold night in Curitiba, watching the Athletico under-20 team, as happened on the 1st. You will remember the scene of the coach raising his cell phone to show his colleagues that Grêmio had fired Roger Machado and hired Renato Gaúcho.

It is not important to know whether you approved or disapproved of Grêmio’s decision. It is important to understand that this 73-year-old man, one of the only two coaches in the history of football to compete in three World Cups and lead his team to the semifinals in all of them –Zagallo is the other one–, was watching the under-20 team play, in a Curitiba night, with eight degrees of temperature.

Felipão would not risk failure if he were walking in Gramado, holding hands with Dona Olga, as he did when he was invited by Cruzeiro, in the midst of the pandemic. Or if he was in Portugal, enjoying his grandchildren and the tributes of the Portuguese, who treat him as if he were a Dom João 6º in reverse, for having united the people of football in Portugal.

After ending his playing career in 1982, Felipão taught every morning at a public school in Montenegro, 60 km from Porto Alegre. In the afternoon, he traveled driving a Beetle for 129 km to train the boys from Caxias and returned at night to Porto Alegre, where he studied physical education.

Thus was born the coach of Chelsea, from Portugal, world champion for Brazil, the one who managed clubs from seven countries and is about to end his career playing in his fourth Libertadores final.