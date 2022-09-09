Queen dethrones Bolsonaro in the networks and ends with ‘September 7th effect’ – 09/08/2022

The queen gave presidential candidates no chance on Thursday. THE Elizabeth II’s death monopolized public attention on almost all platforms, according to a survey by Arquimedes and Google Trends:

or Squid; It took up most of the space of the covers of news and time portals in TV news.

And? The queen’s death broke the good moment that Bolsonaro had been living on the networks since the day before, when the September 7 demonstrations made him separate from Lula and other opponents on the networks. Because of the change of monarch in England, Bolsonaro’s reign did not last 24 hours.

In addition to losing momentum because of the change of subject, Bolsonaro couldn’t hitch a ride on the fact of the day. At least, not as much as your main adversary.

Lula's post about the queen's death led the ranking of Instagram likes until late Thursday afternoon, with twice as many as Bolsonaro. In general, this proportion is usually the opposite.

. Even on WhatsApp, where Bolsonaro reigns, a survey by Palver showed the queen cheating on the president among the 14,000 monitored groups.

Beyond mere curiosity, the loss of control over the conversation on social networks less than a month before the presidential election would already be a rare event for Bolsonaro and his digital marketers. became a unique fact for taking place just 12 hours after the biggest event of Bolsonaro’s campaign in 2022.

Carlos Bolsonaro’s team will have to use their imagination to regain control of the narrative in the final stretch of the 1st round.