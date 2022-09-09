Queen Elizabeth II congratulated Brazil the day before she died

Reproduction: Facebook / The Royal Family Queen Elizabeth 2nd

One day before death, the queen elizabeth II

sent a letter to Brazil congratulating the country on Bicentennial of Independence

. The message was published by Melanie Hopkins, in charge of the British Embassy in Brazil.

“Amidst the celebration of the important occasion of the 200 years of independence, I would like to congratulate Your Excellency and send my congratulations to the people of the Federative Republic of Brazil, remembering with affection my visit to the country in 1968. May we continue to work with hope and determination to overcome global challenges together”, said the monarch.

bicentennial

The holiday of September 7th this year, which marked the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence, was marked by speeches by the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

.

The Chief Executive asked the public for votes, criticized the polls and the Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)

and led a chorus shouting “imbrochável” to himself, in Brasília.

Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in this year’s elections, as Simone Tebet (MDB)

and Ciro Gomes (PDT)

called Bolsonaro’s attitude “shameful”, “pathetic” and “criminal”.

Queen in Brazil

Elizabeth II was in Brazil only once, in 1968, when she was 42 years old and 15 years on the throne. She disembarked on November 1, at 4:15 pm in Recife, for a ten-day trip.

The queen came with her husband, Prince Phillips

, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99. At the time, 4,000 men carried out the couple’s security.

On the trip, she passed through Recife, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Brasília, a city that she says was “impressed”. “In particular, I was impressed by the idea translated into the most daring and beautiful of architectures, of building a capital around the three fundamental powers of the State: the Executive, the Legislative and the Judiciary”, said the monarch.

official mourning

The federal government has decreed official mourning

of three days throughout the Brazilian territory due to the death of the queen elizabeth II

. The document was signed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Carlos Alberto Franco França, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Official mourning is declared throughout the country, for a period of three days, counting from the date of publication of this Decree, as a sign of sorrow for the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland” , says the decree published in an extra edition of the “Official Gazette”.

